A typical devaluing of men

Just as she did when panicking parents about Covid-19 over the past two years, Dr Joanne F Paul, in her column, “Crime’s gender difference” (Express, December 19), ignores statistical reality.
Thus, she claims women are “affected disproportionately” by crime because “We are the mothers who have to bury our sons... we are the ones who have to fear more and change our lifestyle to reduce the risks.”
This reflects the typical devaluing of men where, even though 90 per cent of all murder victims are male, burying is considered worse than actually being killed and, in Paul’s view, fathers don’t grieve as greatly for their dead sons.
Similarly, men are the main targets in every other crime, save for domestic violence and rape. This means Paul’s claim that women “fear more”, although true, reflects female paranoia, not reality.
Men have also had to change their lifestyles because of crime, but it seems that Paul is even more oblivious to this fact.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport