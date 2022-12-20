A typical devaluing of men

Just as she did when panicking parents about Covid-19 over the past two years, Dr Joanne F Paul, in her column, “Crime’s gender difference” (Express, December 19), ignores statistical reality.

Thus, she claims women are “affected disproportionately” by crime because “We are the mothers who have to bury our sons... we are the ones who have to fear more and change our lifestyle to reduce the risks.”

This reflects the typical devaluing of men where, even though 90 per cent of all murder victims are male, burying is considered worse than actually being killed and, in Paul’s view, fathers don’t grieve as greatly for their dead sons.

Similarly, men are the main targets in every other crime, save for domestic violence and rape. This means Paul’s claim that women “fear more”, although true, reflects female paranoia, not reality.

Men have also had to change their lifestyles because of crime, but it seems that Paul is even more oblivious to this fact.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

Wake-up call for all

This week’s landmark Privy Council judgment upholding the $2 million award to a boy who was subjected to intense cruelties while being wrongfully held at State institutions is important for setting the standard for the care of children in such establishments.

It is impossible to put a price on the physical pain, mental ­anguish and emotional trauma to which this boy, who must ­remain unidentified, was subjected. However, the extraordinary step taken by Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams in awarding him the record figure of $1 million for vindicatory damages should set the tone for the future.

More than football

This is my third column on the 2022 FIFA World Cup. I’ve never been this invested in a sporting event. Sure, I’ve always watched football matches at every World Cup since 2002 on a faded colour TV with the word “Panasonic” barely visible. But this World Cup just seemed different.

Lower the price of regional travel

The airfare to Miami is less than to Barbados—so tell me, why should I visit Barbados? If Caricom is to realise the goal of promoting economic integration and cooperation among Caribbean people, then we must have access to one another.

High regional airfares between countries act as a disincentive to regional travel. Taxes, fees and charges (TFC) account for 40 per cent of airfares. Imagine the boost to intra-regional travel which would occur if airfare went down by 40 per cent!

A typical devaluing of men

Killing our spirit as a people

An open letter to the Minister of National Security—

Good morning, Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, I can assure you the majority of the population, inclusive of me, would like to live in a safe society, and would applaud the successes of the national security apparatus.

Nuclear fusion: IN and OUT

Nuclear fusion, the “holy grail” that would finally end all the world’s energy problems, has been receding into the future at the rate of about one year per year all my adult life—it was always “about thirty years away”—but suddenly we’re catching up. Unfortunately, the change of pace comes too late to save us from an acute global climate emergency.