Your edition of HER Magazine of Sunday referenced the induction of Kris Loya into the Virginia Women’s Hall of fame. She was the daughter of Jan Sirjusingh, CEO of Princess Elizabeth Home in Trinidad and always a “patriot”!
The painting entitled “Edinburgh Gardens”, now in the Art Gallery, also adorns a street in the city as officially approved by the relevant authorities, enhancing the beauty of the city.
It is to be noted that it was inspired by our Chaguanas, Edinburgh Gardens, more so Phase 2, where I, as her uncle, live. We have most pleasant memories of her visits prior to her emigrating to the United States.
Kris also attended Curepe Presbyterian School and was ever so innovative from a tender age. Her work as recognised in Virginia and so well scripted in your magazine, is also a tribute to our country.
We can certainly learn from the US that recognition of artists is as good as recognition of artistes and sportsmen , while creating awareness of our citizens and their achievements. Our streets can do with some of this as we improve the visual environment.
At this time we also have her husband, Steve Loya, holidaying in Trinidad, now his second home! Thank you for publication and to NGOs, consider a lobby for similar programmes and their benefits.