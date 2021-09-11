Every day, it becomes clearer to me that we are a visionless country.
There is a pothole that was fixed sometime last year on the Diego Martin Highway, just after the intersection going to the Diego Martin Main Road, by Victoria Gardens, or staying on the highway heading north.
This “repair job”, complete with water, has once again opened up, and gets bigger with each passing day.
Motorists who are not aware of the pothole will have to swerve at the last minute to avoid it, which of course will take you into the fast lane and probably hit another car, or drive through it and run the risk of damaging one’s vehicle.
I say visionless because this highway is used daily by Members of Parliament; the chairman, council members and employees of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation; the police, who are a stone’s through away; Ministry of Works personnel; and Her Excellency the President.
It appears no one can see it fit to put a simple report into the Division responsible.
Are we really that blind?
Clarke Peters
via e-mail