There have been leaders who led from in front, who didn’t hide in their palaces while they sent their people to fight and die for them.
We have heard of Putin’s martial arts skills and, having created a war with Ukraine, one wonders why he, personally, did not, has not, taken up his Samurai sword to lead his soldiers in this war.
Now that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put on his soldier’s fatigues and is going out there to confront the Russians, wouldn’t it be the decent, manly thing for Putin to do the same?
The Putins of the world are generally cowards who need to seek a manly image via bullying innocent persons.
Putin, having succeeded a long line of ugly, geriatric Russian leaders, probably felt he was the star boy of Eastern Europe and, in his friendship with film people like Steven Seagal, revealed Hollywood was an obsession he has.
So, when Ukraine voted for this 40-something-year-old Zelenskyy, who is more akin to Hollywood stars than Putin could ever be, that might have been what got his goat.
For if you look at all the trumped up issues Russia has with Ukraine, you’ll see there is nothing to even make Putin cuss.
But when it comes down to the male chauvinism question, Putin has enough to invade, as this is a war of looks, of Putin looking like the quintessential Dracula villain and Zelenskyy looking like the star who heads the cast in the Ukrainian Adonis.
This is a war not of Russia versus Ukraine, but of Putin versus Zelenskyy.
L Siddhartha Orie