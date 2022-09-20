At the beginning of this century, mega corporations Enron, WorldCom and Canadian giant Nortel all crashed. Failure to adapt to customer demands and the changing economic climate, top-heavy management and endemic corruption were the reasons cited. TSTT should have taken note.
While other utilities are just faced with productivity and staff motivation, TSTT is faced with competition in a dynamic industry where expectations are always trending upward.
The impact of the Internet on the industry cannot be overstated. As voice traffic over the net increased exponentially, revenues from toll and international calls over regional telcoms declined significantly. All profitable areas of operation including cellular, Internet and enterprise are now vulnerable. The decline in revenues coupled with network modernisation has resulted in massive staff reduction.
The name change from Telco to TSTT did not result in significant increase in value added services, as its focus remained voice. The migration to fibre took too long and was too costly to bring benefits.
Finally, Microsoft and Google are multi-trillion-dollar companies, and Facebook is halfway there. The money is not in physical infrastructure, but in software apps. This is finally sinking in and not too late. In a competitive arena, service interruption impacts negatively on customer confidence and retention. Failure by the employees or their union to comply will result in both getting the proverbial boot.
Keith Gonzales
TSTT retiree
