A wealth of info in Bally’s book

I recently attended the book launch of Balliram Maharaj. Most know him as a businessman, but I am honoured to also call him my friend. I have known Bally for over 40 years and I have always known him to be a very genuine, kind-hearted and honest person, one of the most hard-working people I know.

We have a wonderful relationship and he is always willing to listen to a friend in need.

I want to congratulate Bally on launching his book, to which he dedicated 27 years of his life, documenting all the trials, disappointments, losses and successes, and sharing them with the rest of the world.

His book, The life and Lessons of Balliram Maharaj—From Tomato Boy to Business Magnate, holds a wealth of information about Indian indentureship, where Bally traced his roots back to his grandparents’ homeland, India.

It also showed Bally for the very astute businessman that he is, as he disclosed secrets to the trade of success, of persevering and never giving up.

I was most impressed with the way the book launch was played out with some of T&T’s most talented performers, including the Malick Folk Performers, the Shiv Shakti Dance Group, Kernal Roberts and Alicia Jagessar.

Bally has always been very inclusive to those around him, and especially those in his community of Arima, who will always hold a special place in his heart.

Again, I want to congratulate my friend, Bally, and wish him all the best, and God’s blessings to him and his family.

Deoraj Mootilal

