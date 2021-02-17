Pepper Spray is now approved as a “device for safety” in Trinidad and Tobago. For years it was not permitted for use by the public. In fact, it was unlawful for a member of the public to have it.
The approval is a double-edged sword according to the Attorney General. He says this is because in the wrong hands it can be used against you but we deserve a fighting chance.
The “we” in this are women and girls who may have to fend off attackers. As matters stand, that is a tragedy and one which reflects a deep-set crisis in the society.
Pepper spray approval is a bold approach. For the wider Commonwealth Caribbean, it is illegal for one to have it in one’s possession and use it. Not so in Jamaica since the Supreme Court ruling in 2011 where the law permits the use of pepper spray for personal protection. But individuals must obtain a licence.
In the face of the persistence of gender-based violence and such a litany of failure to diminish its prevalence, pepper spray is a potential deterrent, a convenient and effective non-lethal form of protection. The brutally honest truth is, day in, day out, women in T&T are fighting a war to stay alive.
Whilst a can of pepper spray appears simple, it can be the magic bullet that makes all the difference on the life-and-death terrain of violence.
The unintended consequence is that in the wrong hands, it can be a recipe for disaster. By its very nature pepper spray carries inherent risks. We know it is extremely painful if it gets into the eyes, causing severe pain and closure that incapacitates its victim. In the attackers’ hands, therefore, that safety effect and impact disappears entirely. In other words, is pepper spray really going to protect you?
The only thing you may achieve with it is put yourself in a much more dangerous and vulnerable position. Rather than for defensive purposes, it turns into an offensive weapon, and with that, the violence can escalate against you.
But that argument has to be balanced against the very real issue of women’s safety in T&T, and their right to feel safe.
We can debate this issue till the cows come home. For all of the women violently killed and assaulted who made headlines in years gone by, would being armed with pepper spray have saved them? We will never know.
Women simply want relief from male violence.
At a minimum, it is a short-term, necessary life-saving option that must pave the way for longer-term redress.
Of course, pepper spray alone cannot solve T&T’s ills, but it can play an important and central role in the immediate task at hand.
Violence against women and girls is a global epidemic and it is growing. Where, then, is pepper spray legal?
It is almost completely banned in the UK. It is also illegal in most parts of Australia. Contrast that with Europe where it is legal to buy certain formulations, in France, Spain, Italy, for example.
As for the US, it is freely available, no questions asked.
The sale and use of pepper spray must be tightly regulated.
The process to obtain a licence must be extremely rigorous and with the advisory that its use against any person generally constitutes assault. Therein lies another unintended legal consequence of using pepper spray without that requisite approval: a device which is ostensibly designed to help, can land you in a troublesome situation, facing criminal charges despite being a victim of a perpetrator with violent intentions.
Beyond the many actual and potential problems of pepper spray, life for women in T&T depends on it given violence against them shows no signs of abating. There is no other magic bullet on the horizon.