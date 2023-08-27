A well-deserved steups

I, for one, want to register my full support and endorsement of Stuart Young’s “steups” in response to a question from a reporter about a gun he admitted to donating to the police.
The audacity of this reporter to think that Young needed to clarify particulars on such a “petty” issue, like why he gave back this gun and why it was allegedly to a specific unit of the TTPS, is beyond me.
I mean, it’s not like the Government has been making a big fuss about legal firearms and alluding to their use in the commission of crimes, right?
So proud of Young am I that I want to suggest that the “steups” become the standard response of the Government to all “silly” questions by those nosy and pesky reporters.
For example, if any reporter dares to ask Fitzgerald Hinds about the 600 murders we seem headed to for a second straight year, I hope he responds with a big fat “steups”.
Instead of respectfully telling people to use a coal pot and to eat less macaroni pie, Keith Scotland and Marvin Gonzales should just offer a friendly “steups” next time.
And although she’s not part of the Government, if the media asks Erla Harewood-Christopher for a status report on the investigations surrounding the merit list and the “abduction” of Brent Thomas, I hope she doesn’t respond by giving herself another excellent rating, but instead puckers up and lets out a nice, long “steups”.
And finally, instead of looking like he’s about to explode at the podium, or refusing to answer a question because a reporter did a story over a decade ago with a picture that he thought was less than flattering, Prime Minister Keith Rowley should just respond to every question posed to him at post-Cabinet news conferences with a chorus of “steups”.
We, the people, do not deserve transparency and accountability. We, the people, do not deserve to be shown dignity and respect. We, the people, deserve every “steups” we get.
Tim Teemal
St James