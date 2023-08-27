A well-deserved steups

I, for one, want to register my full support and endorsement of Stuart Young’s “steups” in response to a question from a reporter about a gun he admitted to donating to the police.

The audacity of this reporter to think that Young needed to clarify particulars on such a “petty” issue, like why he gave back this gun and why it was allegedly to a specific unit of the TTPS, is beyond me.

I mean, it’s not like the Government has been making a big fuss about legal firearms and alluding to their use in the commission of crimes, right?

So proud of Young am I that I want to suggest that the “steups” become the standard response of the Government to all “silly” questions by those nosy and pesky reporters.

For example, if any reporter dares to ask Fitzgerald Hinds about the 600 murders we seem headed to for a second straight year, I hope he responds with a big fat “steups”.

Instead of respectfully telling people to use a coal pot and to eat less macaroni pie, Keith Scotland and Marvin Gonzales should just offer a friendly “steups” next time.

And although she’s not part of the Government, if the media asks Erla Harewood-Christopher for a status report on the investigations surrounding the merit list and the “abduction” of Brent Thomas, I hope she doesn’t respond by giving herself another excellent rating, but instead puckers up and lets out a nice, long “steups”.

And finally, instead of looking like he’s about to explode at the podium, or refusing to answer a question because a reporter did a story over a decade ago with a picture that he thought was less than flattering, Prime Minister Keith Rowley should just respond to every question posed to him at post-Cabinet news conferences with a chorus of “steups”.

We, the people, do not deserve transparency and accountability. We, the people, do not deserve to be shown dignity and respect. We, the people, deserve every “steups” we get.

Tim Teemal

St James

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The upstream salmon

The upstream salmon

SO, it real hot. Previously I would only use my bedroom ceiling fan in the daytime. Living in a partial valley meant it was slightly colder at nights, so no need for any extra breeze.

Last year that escalated to one fan at nights. This year it has gone all over the shop. I now must have both ceiling fans on, in addition to a stand-alone tower fan. And this is for night-time. I am resisting going to air conditioning, but I am sure that would be the result next year with these exponential temperature increases.

Living off the begging bowl

Living off the begging bowl

THE explosion of beggars and homeless people in public places across the country tells a very different story about the state of the economy from that presented by Government officials.

Along the highways and by-ways, in mall carparks, outside supermarkets and banks and indeed anywhere that the compassionate might be persuaded to open their wallets, people down on their luck are congregating in increasing numbers.

Enill’s laughable declaration

A side effect of ingesting balisier juice is that it makes you say really unconscionably stupid things, that no one believes.

So it has to be a case of sheer stupidity to hear T&T’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Conrad Enill, a failed and rejected PNMite, saying there is no shortage of foreign exchange in this country. How this may have made Guyanese people laugh at us.

Who will stand up for our abused women?

A recent viral video of a woman being beaten in a Range Rover reminded me of the many women in our society who are helpless in a country that seems to care very little about our female population.

I remember not too long ago, one morning my ex-secretary came to work battered and bruised. She reported her assault to the police and followed all the instructions to get the required medical reports.

A well-deserved steups

I, for one, want to register my full support and endorsement of Stuart Young’s “steups” in response to a question from a reporter about a gun he admitted to donating to the police.

The audacity of this reporter to think that Young needed to clarify particulars on such a “petty” issue, like why he gave back this gun and why it was allegedly to a specific unit of the TTPS, is beyond me.

Migrant possibilities and impossibilities

The recent deportation of 98 Venezuelan migrants after a legal battle with the Government left mixed feelings in Trinidad and Tobago.

I highly doubt anyone was convinced the Government was finally taking firm action on an issue that has been screaming for attention for several years now.