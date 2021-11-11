A word to the wise in Tobago

In the build-up to the 1986 general election, the Public Service Association (PSA) members were demanding a 15-per cent increase in their salaries from then-Prime Minister George Chambers.
The Prime Minister’s response was simply that it was not possible, given the downturn in the economy, and especially since the price of oil had dipped to US$9 a barrel.
I recalled the vociferous demands and protest by the then-PSA leadership for an increase in salaries from the Government while the opposition National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) promised they would implement the requested increase.
Mariano Browne, in his article on December 12 in the Guardian newspaper, reviewed the then situation when he stated, “The 1981-86 PNM administration fearing social unrest did not adjust expenditures, preferring instead to achieve a soft landing by maintaining a wide ranging subsidy regime.”
He further stated, “When energy prices collapsed in 1986, so too did the soft landing and the PNM suffered a landslide electoral defeat in 1986.”
However, in less than four months after their 33-3 victory, the newly minted NAR government had to face reality since they had to take drastic decisions in order to cope with the dreaded economic situation.
Political history tells us the “One Love” NAR government did not implement the promised 15-per cent increase. Instead they slashed the public servants’ salaries by ten-per cent across the board, and completely removed their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).
Pandemonium erupted in the city as the public servants and, by extension, the national population reacted angrily to what they described as a betrayal of a promise which was made before the general election. They renamed the NAR “Never Again Robinson”.
What transpired after is now part of political memory. It signalled the death of the NAR and political demise of many associates.
These undisputed facts are presented for the benefit of the electorate in Tobago, especially the youths who were not born at the time the upheaval occurred in Trinidad and Tobago. Winston Churchill once said “those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Without an ounce of shame, I note the exact same premise the NAR used long ago.
I am not going to delve into the ridiculous promise put forward by the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) that THA employees would receive extra money in their bank accounts before Christmas, in addition to $10 million for every district on the island.
All right-thinking citizens know that and God’s face they will never see, and if the PDP wins the election then Tobagonians will be seen as gullible and downright foolish.
It will be a bad reflection on Tobago, the island that produced the president of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, two prime ministers, chief justice, several permanent secretaries, head of the Public Service, commissioner of police, chief fire officer, ambassadors, high commissioners and a number of senior public officials.
The call for change for the sake of change could only have devastating effects—Tobagonians may get what they ask for, but would definitely lose what they have now.
Given what the Dr Keith Rowley PNM Government has provided for Tobago over the last six years, there is absolutely no justification for voting against the PNM in the upcoming elections.
A word to the wise.
Ashton Ford
former MP for Arima,
1981-1986