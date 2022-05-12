In an appendage to his column in the Guardian of May 8, Winford James offered an apology to the “Hindu community and all others” he might have offended “by a loose hypothesis” which appeared in his previous column.
That column purported to deconstruct Indian names using an English filter. The apology, however, exacerbated the matter.
Firstly, he singled out the Hindu community, missing the larger point of its offensiveness, and he seems to have assumed that all Indians are Hindus.
To compound it, he ends by saying that “on reflection, given the likelihood that the names could have been Hindu/Sanskrit, I should not have used it”.
It is quite baffling that James, a linguist, could describe the names as Hindu—which refers to someone of a particular religious faith, and not a language.
Perhaps a little more reflection and care were in order before he wrote his apology.
Vaneisa Baksh