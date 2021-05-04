About those working Coast Guard vessels

Damen Shipyards

In deep waters: Maritime vessels from Damen Shipyards, Netherlands, acquired by the previous administration for the T&T Coast Guard.

In a recent interview, the Chief of Defence Staff was asked the question: exactly how many vessels does the Coast Guard now have in operation to help protect the nation’s borders?

He would not give specifics but said, “62 per cent of our assets are working and, within the next week, this will rise to 75 per cent.”

And I wondered why such mathematical obfuscation was necessary. Couldn’t he just give the actual number of working and non-working vessels?

But, interestingly, I think the answer is hidden in the numbers he did give. “Sixty-two” is an unusual percentage; not simple like 25 or 50, or even 60 per cent.

If he had said 50 per cent, we all know it would mean “half” the vessels were working. But would it be one out of two, five out of ten, or some other number?

The percentage does not tell us that.

I knew, in this scenario, “62 per cent” could not mean 62/100 or 31/50 (we have nowhere near that many vessels).

Then it struck me. What if it wasn’t 62, but 62.5 and, in speaking, he just shortened it to “62”? That would be exactly five out of eight (or ten out of 16—which seems implausible).

If he gets one more vessel working “within the next week”, that would be six out of eight, exactly 75 per cent!

I guess a “rise from 62 to 75 per cent” is much more impressive than “one more”?

He could have saved me the time to write this letter, and my speculation, by simply saying, “five of our eight vessels are currently working; we expect another to be available by next week”.

Or something along that line, using the actual numbers.

Noel Kalicharan

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Eye of the storm

Eye of the storm

With 16 deaths and 882 new positive cases in the first four days of the month, there is now no time to be distracted by anything else but the need to stop Covid-19 in its tracks. These figures indicate that we are at a completely different stage.

About those working Coast Guard vessels

About those working Coast Guard vessels

In a recent interview, the Chief of Defence Staff was asked the question: exactly how many vessels does the Coast Guard now have in operation to help protect the nation’s borders?

Caricom’s cross-currents

Caricom’s cross-currents

AS if by cosmic intervention, Vincentian government minister Camillo Gonsalves has had to recalibrate his conclusive pronouncement on what he declared weeks ago as the death of Caricom.

We all need to use basic common sense

Can I invite family members and a few friends over to my private property—a total of maybe 25 persons, and we all are socialising, food, song, and a little dance, no mask, no social distancing?

Be guided by nature

In good times we squandered. In bad times we mismanaged.

I honestly thought a lockdown in part or in whole was no longer an option. We have neither the finance to support a lockdown, nor the resources to rebuild.

While international experts have convinced me they know very little about the virus, our local team is a living example of cluelessness, contented with repeating failed strategies with the hope of getting different results.

Poor state of journalism

Poor state of journalism

One thing about watching Covid news conferences is that I am amazed at the poor state of journalists in T&T. Many cannot speak normally using proper English, or ask sensible questions in a natural speaking manner.