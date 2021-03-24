You’ve got to hand it to Big Pharma and the complicit mainstream media. Before any vaccine was available and someone died, in many cases without symptoms and maybe a false-positive PCR test, it was attributed to Covid.
Even if the person had serious health issues, it was chalked up as a “Covid death”.
Almost all of T&T’s 141 deaths had serious co-morbidities, yet, for almost a year, the media has been telling us “the death toll from Covid stands at xxx”, when, truthfully, the toll from Covid was/is almost zero.
That’s how the numbers get inflated. Our politicians and reporters became expert forensic pathologists overnight—they could just hear about a person dying and “know” it was a Covid death, no autopsy necessary.
Now that shots are available (I don’t use the word “vaccine” since the Pfizer/Moderna biologic does not meet the basic definition of a vaccine), if someone gets the shot and dies, it’s not the shot—the industry and officials are quick to say the person had co-morbidities. The about-turn would be laughable if it weren’t so serious.
So let’s go back and remove from the “Covid death toll” all those persons who died “with co-morbidities”. When we do, the “pandemic” will disappear along with the reason for taking any experimental shot, or wearing masks or physical distancing.
We will see that the emperor really has no clothes and we can go back to normal living. Of course, by this magical sleight of hand, they will tell us “the numbers are falling; the vaccine is working”. We can go back to normal.
But that won’t do for the master puppeteers. To keep the fear-mongering going, they are pushing the narrative that the virus is mutating (as if that is necessarily a bad thing; the virus may be weakening), but are asking us to suspend our common sense and believe the shot will be “effective” (produce an immune response, not immunity, which are two completely different things) against any mutation.
The Pfizer shot has been approved for “emergency use”. In other words, it’s still in the experimental stage and we are the guinea pigs.
Oh, one more thing, where is the emergency? One death in a few weeks, and possibly not from the virus, doesn’t sound like one to me. People should be able to make their decisions based on “full disclosure”, but too much vital information is being kept from the public.
It’s time we stop dancing to other people’s tunes, people whose only interest is their bottom line, not our health. Remember, Pfizer’s mission statement is “to become the world’s most valued company...” If some of us die or are badly wounded, it would just be the cost of doing business.
Make your own decision about whether or not you take the vaccine but, please, make it an informed one.