Has Attorney General Reginald Armour mishandled the civil lawsuit in Miami, concern­ing alleged fraud and corruption in the Piarco airport project?

Armour has publicly indicated repeatedly that he had recused himself from involvement in the civil lawsuit filed by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, in the USA, concerning the Piarco airport case.

As reported in the local news media, in his affidavit, dated April 24, filed in the Miami court, the AG stated, inter alia, “For what I recall as being a few years at the start of the preliminary inquiry next referred to, I worked as a junior lawyer to leading Senior Counsel lawyer Allan Alexander SC (now deceased)...”

The AG further stated, “I do not recollect details of this representation of Defendant Kuei Tung nor Renee Pierre, including details concerning any attorney-client privileged or work product protected documents or information.”

The AG indicated that he had informed Sequor Law, the law firm that was representing the T&T Government in this matter, of his prior representation of at least two of the defen­dants in the related criminal matter, as a result of which, given the obvious conflict of interest, he was “walled off” any­thing related to the civil case, except for case-management issues.

Subsequently, even case-ma­nagement issues were no longer under his purview, and his Cabinet colleague Faris Al-Rawi was appointed as special client representative for all matters related to the Miami lawsuit.

Some individuals, for reasons best known to themselves, are taking issue with the statement by the AG that he was a junior lawyer in the rela­ted criminal matter, notwithstanding that Senior Counsel Allan Alexander was the lead counsel. Such individuals view Mr Armour’s statement as a deliberate attempt to understate his role in the criminal matter, in order to get the approval of the US court for him to switch sides and represent the T&T Government in the civil matter.

Apparently, at some point in time, during the course of the criminal proceedings, Mr Armour was elevated to the position of senior counsel. However, Mr Alexander remained the lead counsel. In my view, it was in that context that Mr Armour described his role as being a junior lawyer in that matter.

It is my considered view that it does not matter whether Mr Armour had a major or minor role in the criminal matter, in no democratic country in the world would he be allowed to switch sides, in the related civil matter, by any competent presiding judicial officer. It is absurd to think so. This is really much ado about nothing. It just cannot happen.

The AG would have to be either senile, or being bribed/blackmailed by the defen­dants in the civil matter to even contemplate such an absurdity. I have sufficient regard for Mr Armour to realise that a man of his stature and integrity would not involve himself in such corrupt and foolish shenanigans.

Matters related to case management do not deal with the substantive issues in a particular case, but really concern issues related to more mundane matters, such as the time frame for the filing of documents and other related issues.

I am confident Mr Armour had initially involved himself in such matters based on the advice he had received, at that time, from the T&T Government’s US attorneys. However, he has since been advised to not involve himself in such activities, and he has heeded that advice.

Some aspects of the alleged disqualification of the AG by the US court are under appeal, given the AG had, prior to the ru­ling, recused himself. Obviously, disqualification does not arise if there is a prior recusal.

There is a pending appeal in the US court and, therefore, I can understand the reluctance of the AG to say too much about this matter at this time, in keeping with the advice of his US attorneys. Silence is golden.

Among other things, since I do not believe Mr Armour is senile, I am sure Mr Armour would not want to be accused of conspiring with his former clients to throw the civil case.

Louis W Williams

St Augustine

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Making market

Making market

Inside Madeo’s mini mart, the place in Aranjuez where I buy dahi, a tray with eight breadfruits the size of grapefruits sat on the counter. I had never seen such small ones being offered for sale, but since Madeo was always keen to market unusual fare, I was intrigued. They had a yellowish tinge that suggested a degree of ripeness, but his assistant could shed no information on their pedigree.

Refreshing the road safety agenda

Refreshing the road safety agenda

Any initiative to solve traffic jams is to be welcomed, but it must meet the public safety standards for all who use the roads. These should always include drivers, pedestrians and cyclists—both abled and disabled.

We raise this issue in light of the rash of roundabouts that are being created in the name of improving traffic flow, but which are also creating confusion for users.

A few thoughts on fighting crime

A few thoughts on fighting crime

We are encouraged by news that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is partnering with the Jamaican Government in the development of a national organised crime strategy.

We are told Jamaica will be the first country in the Caribbean to work with the UNODC in developing such an approach. That’s no surprise, given the alarming levels of crime here.

Hanging cable hazard

On my way to my home in Champs Fleurs on Thursday morning, I turned left off the Eastern Main Road onto Hutton Road and had to come to a sudden, unexpected stop.

No, nothing was crossing the road, and no, it was not because of the vehicle approaching at normal speed to my right.

My association with Humphrey

My association with Humphrey

When I recently attended the launch of the book on the life and times of John Humphrey, my thoughts of my long political and parliamentary association with him came to mind but could not be fully expressed at the time. I write at some length because this narrative forms part of the history and evolution of one of our major political parties.

Short-term solutions for high food $$

On June 24, after the devastating rise in flour prices, the line minister Paula Gopee-Scoon advised the public that she will report in two weeks’ time the measures to ease the burden on the population.

Unless my mathematics is wrong, two weeks have passed, and the minister, apart from suggesting that some retailers are overdoing it, have not brought the promised solutions to the population. Knowing that the minister cares for our population, I know the two-week deadline is not an attempt of hoping time-induced amnesia grips the population.