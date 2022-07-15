Has Attorney General Reginald Armour mishandled the civil lawsuit in Miami, concerning alleged fraud and corruption in the Piarco airport project?
Armour has publicly indicated repeatedly that he had recused himself from involvement in the civil lawsuit filed by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, in the USA, concerning the Piarco airport case.
As reported in the local news media, in his affidavit, dated April 24, filed in the Miami court, the AG stated, inter alia, “For what I recall as being a few years at the start of the preliminary inquiry next referred to, I worked as a junior lawyer to leading Senior Counsel lawyer Allan Alexander SC (now deceased)...”
The AG further stated, “I do not recollect details of this representation of Defendant Kuei Tung nor Renee Pierre, including details concerning any attorney-client privileged or work product protected documents or information.”
The AG indicated that he had informed Sequor Law, the law firm that was representing the T&T Government in this matter, of his prior representation of at least two of the defendants in the related criminal matter, as a result of which, given the obvious conflict of interest, he was “walled off” anything related to the civil case, except for case-management issues.
Subsequently, even case-management issues were no longer under his purview, and his Cabinet colleague Faris Al-Rawi was appointed as special client representative for all matters related to the Miami lawsuit.
Some individuals, for reasons best known to themselves, are taking issue with the statement by the AG that he was a junior lawyer in the related criminal matter, notwithstanding that Senior Counsel Allan Alexander was the lead counsel. Such individuals view Mr Armour’s statement as a deliberate attempt to understate his role in the criminal matter, in order to get the approval of the US court for him to switch sides and represent the T&T Government in the civil matter.
Apparently, at some point in time, during the course of the criminal proceedings, Mr Armour was elevated to the position of senior counsel. However, Mr Alexander remained the lead counsel. In my view, it was in that context that Mr Armour described his role as being a junior lawyer in that matter.
It is my considered view that it does not matter whether Mr Armour had a major or minor role in the criminal matter, in no democratic country in the world would he be allowed to switch sides, in the related civil matter, by any competent presiding judicial officer. It is absurd to think so. This is really much ado about nothing. It just cannot happen.
The AG would have to be either senile, or being bribed/blackmailed by the defendants in the civil matter to even contemplate such an absurdity. I have sufficient regard for Mr Armour to realise that a man of his stature and integrity would not involve himself in such corrupt and foolish shenanigans.
Matters related to case management do not deal with the substantive issues in a particular case, but really concern issues related to more mundane matters, such as the time frame for the filing of documents and other related issues.
I am confident Mr Armour had initially involved himself in such matters based on the advice he had received, at that time, from the T&T Government’s US attorneys. However, he has since been advised to not involve himself in such activities, and he has heeded that advice.
Some aspects of the alleged disqualification of the AG by the US court are under appeal, given the AG had, prior to the ruling, recused himself. Obviously, disqualification does not arise if there is a prior recusal.
There is a pending appeal in the US court and, therefore, I can understand the reluctance of the AG to say too much about this matter at this time, in keeping with the advice of his US attorneys. Silence is golden.
Among other things, since I do not believe Mr Armour is senile, I am sure Mr Armour would not want to be accused of conspiring with his former clients to throw the civil case.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine