Abu Bakr is not my brother

On the Morning Edition show yesterday, host Fazeer Mohammed indicated that the late Imam Yasin Abu Bakr was my brother.

I want to categorically state that the late Imam had no familial links with me whatsoever. The rumour started in the ’90s when I was a minister of government, and I denied the claim on several occasions via the local press, but the rumour has unfortunately persisted to Bakr’s death.

I would like, through the media, to again correct this misinformation that is being perpetuated. At your earliest opportunity, kindly correct the communication made by Fazeer, and which may have been repeated in other publications in the media.

Dr Daphne Phillips

Bakr’s irreparable damage

Bakr’s irreparable damage

The sudden death of insurrectionist Yasin Abu Bakr on Thursday evening has brought to an end one element of an extremely violent part of our modern history.

He has left the country with the pockmarks of a failed insurrection, and a still ongoing question as to the capabilities of our national security systems.

Bubbling and backfiring

Bubbling and backfiring

“Madness, madness; madness tight on the heads of the rebels, the bitterness erupts like a hot blast.”

This is the opening line of “Five Nights of Bleeding”, the first words I had heard from Linton Kwesi Johnson. They leapt from the silence of a darkened room; a sound burning down my spinal column, to use his line. Decades ago. Etched into my consciousness, I find myself haunted by the dreadness of that song more frequently these past weeks as this country seems even more hell-bent on needlessly catapulting itself into mayhem.

A case for the debate

A case for the debate

On May 12, 2021, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that there would be a commission of enquiry into his government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic, the motive being to document shortcomings if present and to learn from these. All government and opposition welcomed the move. This pronouncement highlights the spirit of true democracy and a system that places the people in its interest.

Abu Bakr is not my brother

The root of the problem

A meeting supposedly took place at President’s House involving the then-chairman of the Police Service Commission, Bliss Seepersad, the President and a “high level” Government official.

The President has not denied this, but refuses to give the public the identity of this official or what was discussed.

Who are we to judge?

Yasin Abu Bakr was born Lennox Philip in October 1941.

He attended Queen’s Royal College. He was the leader of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen.

He departed this life on Thursday at age 80.