Abu Bakr is not my brother

On the Morning Edition show yesterday, host Fazeer Mohammed indicated that the late Imam Yasin Abu Bakr was my brother.
I want to categorically state that the late Imam had no familial links with me whatsoever. The rumour started in the ’90s when I was a minister of government, and I denied the claim on several occasions via the local press, but the rumour has unfortunately persisted to Bakr’s death.
I would like, through the media, to again correct this misinformation that is being perpetuated. At your earliest opportunity, kindly correct the communication made by Fazeer, and which may have been repeated in other publications in the media.
Dr Daphne Phillips