During post-budget talks, PM Dr Keith Rowley spoke at length about fuel subsidy reduction vs ending free health care and education.
I would suggest he look at the abuse of free health care by illegal immigrants. A simple observation would show that many land here and promptly utilise maternity services which are a very costly resource in the health system.
Likewise, a separate hospital should be opened for gang-related warfare as statistics will show gunshot cases occupy a large number of beds in the hospitals.
J Deering
Maraval
I would suggest he look at the abuse of free health care by illegal immigrants. A simple observation would show that many land here and promptly utilise maternity services which are a very costly resource in the health system.
Likewise, a separate hospital should be opened for gang-related warfare as statistics will show gunshot cases occupy a large number of beds in the hospitals.
J Deering
Maraval