Palmiste Park, Phillipine, San Fernando, has been the venue of many public events—of late, the OWTU gatherings; and recently, the poetry reading at the courtyard event; and in the past, a favoured spot for weddings, picnics, religious festivals, Carnival, et al.
Sadly, the park has often been abused by indiscriminate parking on the greens, litter, and other behaviours unbecoming about which I had written some time ago, only be taken to task for trespassing on the people’s right to the enjoyment of public places like Palmiste. I am all for the latter, of course, but there can be no debate about the civic responsibility people should demonstrate in their treatment of national treasures like Palmiste Park and others like it.
The country’s beaches and rivers, places for the occasional sojourn like the Felicity river, Godineau and Nariva are replete with evidence of the lack thereof, but my object is not so much to be critical of those responsible. Rather than malicious intent on their part, it seems more a matter of a particular mindset, the lack of awareness that makes us drop an empty food box on the pristine, green grass or marauding same with ugly tyre marks on the earth softened by the rain without the blink of an eye—a sad indifference to what is beautiful in nature and should be protected and preserved. In a sense, it is the kind of mindset that would prompt my goodly neighbour not to see the pleasure I find in keeping the yard beautiful and watching the bougainvillea bloom out of my own efforts.
It would take a very long time for people in our country to develop a true aesthetic eye to appreciate the beauty of the natural world and the need to preserve it. But that can only come from our schooling, that even as we focus on the science, maths and economics, we also try to find balance in developing awareness of natural beauty in the world by also focusing on the arts and literature, especially the poetry, as that of John Keats in “Ode to a Nightingale” or William Wordsworth’s in “Daffodils” or in Martin Carter’s “In a Small City at Dusk” or in Velma Pollard’s “Sea Wall” or even in “The silver raindrops patter/Upon the Earth today” from the West Indian Readers of old.
But it does not end there! We must encourage people out of their lack of awareness not to urinate against the poui tree in bloom for such is a desecration, but to use the washrooms provided; not to trample the bed of the “jump up and kiss me” plant because it is such a pretty sight; and also that the warden is looking and will hold you culpable, not to drop your food box and uglify the beautiful greens, but place it in the bin instead. Such, however, is to presume such facilities are in place, but as at Palmiste, they are not, perhaps due to a lack of funding, as is often the case.
But if even the funds were available, they would hardly be directed to the upkeep and preservation of the beauty of Palmiste simply because those responsible for such upkeep are as much densely unaware or indifferent to the idea of the aesthetics of the park as much as people are when they litter or destroy without a thought, and never give it the priority it deserves.
But when the authorities fall short, you can show the way by picking up a box carelessly strewn in your yard and place it in your bin, as I do, simply because my aesthetic eye compels me to, even though I have to endure the contemptuous stares of those around, or to rationalise perhaps when people would steal my caraille, destroying the vines on the fence.
But I am out of this world, am I not?