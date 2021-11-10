Nellys Cabrera

(flashback)CARD IN HAND: Nellys Cabrera displays her vaccination card yesterday after taking the Covid-19 vaccine at the SewaTT and Living Water Community migrant vaccination drive at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas. The vaccine drive continues today. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Who owns the scanned or photocopied Covid-19 immunisation card?

Remove this suggestion of using a scanned or photocopied vaccine card pronto. Pronto.

Only original vaccine cards should be acceptable.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

That report on WASA

That report on WASA

According to the Report of the Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to review the operations of t…