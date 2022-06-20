As I pen this letter, I’m unsure who it should be addressed to, as no one will take responsibility for the lack of action.
This is in connection with the looming sinkhole which is forming on the Cocorite Highway near WestShore Medical. More than three months ago a small pothole developed on the right lane, which at the time would have been an easy fix and you guessed it, in true Trini style, it wasn’t.
The pothole has now spread like a virus across all three lanes, becoming a hazard for drivers and is an accident waiting to happen. With this highway being the main access road to West Trinidad and used by those in authority it puzzles me as to why this has not been repaired.
I’m pleading with the powers that be, be it relevant MPs, councillors, Ministry of Works and Transport, WASA, T&TEC, regional corporation or whoever may be able to resolve this looming traffic headache for people residing in the West. We dread having to deal with another day of traffic like what happened a couple months ago with the ruptured main near Peake’s.
Looking forward to a speedy fix to this problem.