Accountability is the key

Some 52 years later, the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Cultural Co-operation has taken shape and it is projected to open shortly.

On the invitation to visit to the centre by Shri Anniruddha Das, second secretary, Indian High Commission, last week Tuesday, I was amazed at the magnificent edifice fitted with modern-day theatre logistics, seating capacity in excess of 700, library facilities and offices. It is unique, even though it took so long in coming.