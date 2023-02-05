Accusations against Opposition on Dragon deal simply untrue

Please permit me to respond to Mr Daniel P Williams letter entitled “Opposition rewriting history on Dragon Gas deal”.
Firstly it is simply untrue that the Opposition ever “called for US Sanctions on Trinidad and Tobago”.
I challenge Mr Williams and anyone else to show where any member of the Opposition ever made such a call. Mr Williams is unfortunately repeating PNM party propaganda.
The Opposition’s position on the Dragon Gas deal and indeed the Maduro regime has been clearly outlined by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC and which she has remained consistent on.
The Opposition Leader clearly indicated that the concerns over the Dragon Gas deal had to do with the fact that the Venezuelan state oil company Petroleous de Venzuela (PDVSA) as well as the unstable Maduro regime are currently under strict sanctions by the US Department of Treasury.
It is important to note that those sanctions HAVE NOT been lifted. Under the terms of the recent licence granted to T&T to explore the Dragon Gas field, the Maduro regime cannot benefit from cash payments.
Mr Williams might be surprised to learn that Maduro has now rejected the terms of the licence, validating every single warning Mrs Persad-Bissessar has given on this matter. Secondly, Mr Williams pours scorn on the fact that the Opposition Leader supported Juan Guaidó. The Opposition Leader did so in accordance with international law, supported by the fact that the Organisation of American States, the European Union and most of the Western Hemisphere also recognised Mr Guaidó as the true head of Venezuela’s National Assembly at the time. If Mr Williams and others in the PNM are accusing the Opposition of supporting the principles of human rights and democracy then I say we are guilty as charged.
The onus is now on the Government to conduct these Dragon Gas deal negotiations with full transparency and honesty in the interests of all citizens.
If the PNM continues to demonstrate their usual arrogance and secrecy in dealing with important issues then sadly the Dragon Deal is doomed before it starts.
Rushton Paray
Mp, Mayaro