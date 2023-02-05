Accusations against Opposition on Dragon deal simply untrue

So, have you ever noticed that systems persist, remain, or are set up to have the desired outcomes, no matter the rebranding, the technology, the expertise, the intention, the ambition, the pretence?

This is true for many public service offices, but especially Licensing Office.

For as long as I have known myself as an adult (only really a few years), the Licensing Office has been confusing with inefficient systems that allowed for various levels of corruption. Now, I do give kudos.