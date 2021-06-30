I had a most regrettable experience on Saturday when I had no choice but to venture out to get some shopping done.
Before I forget, I note that Dr Hinds is now making another of his sterile observations that “too many people are still moving about”, but the reality (which he, the Government and his colleagues seem oblivious to) is that at some point you have to refresh your pantry, get the car fixed and purchase things for your upkeep, health protocols or not.
What soured me and I suspect it’s more far reaching and deeper than anyone has thought, is the plethora and I mean—plethora—of beggars who descended on me in the car park, at the ATM, at the public washroom, at the grocery doorstep; anywhere you turned someone was either begging for “$1, $5...” ...no cents anymore, or they wanted help... they had a letter that claimed they were ailing, they wanted food supplies as the car park they were working in had been closed for months etc, etc.
They couldn’t qualify for any grants, since they did not have an NIS number and the bag of foodstuff they got was unsatisfactory on many levels. Needless to say, the management of this shopping centre does not provide any security to rid its car park of this kind of harassment.
And so it went. Anywhere in Chaguanas, in Tunapuna, in San Juan...it’s like the latest epidemic. And I sat there and pondered. With so many people begging, the authorities have not an iota of intelligence as to how to give the nation back a semblance of its livelihood.
By the looks of things, they intend to make bar owners beggars, have them go door to door with packets of kurma in hand, topsoil and manure in their pick-ups, collecting scrap iron along the way since this is the new normal for once hard-working businessmen who employed servers, bartenders, who paid liquor licences, rents and utilities and hired police personnel to work outside of their normal duties: all respectable activities.
And they are not the only ones ...many many more small businessmen, tradesmen, nail technicians and personal care personnel now have to put a table in front of their homes with some “force ripe” zabocas, begging for a sale.
I am therefore highlighting the nation’s predicament to the people who pontificate before us every Saturday, remonstrating with us for a living.
It’s two months that so many are without work. The salary relief grant never arrived or was denied and the hamper was used. Inadequate welfare arrangements are not doing much and are now more of a disgrace.
Many people are lining up to book one-way tickets out...for good. It is time to come up with a protocol to put the nation back to work before we all become beggars.
Lynette Capildeo
St James