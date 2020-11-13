The recent ruling in the case of the hanging black dog of Embacadere is an outrage. Outrageous that the attorney defending the three men who tortured an innocent animal to death defended their hateful act as compassionate.
Outrageous that the magistrate hearing the case awarded the men who pleaded guilty to this heinous crime a mere $400 each. Outrageous that the punishment in this case by far doesn’t match the crime.
Outrageous that the perpetrators are able to walk away with no jail time after torturing a dog which, by its very nature, is man’s best friend. Two crimes have occurred in this case. First, the cruel murder of an innocent animal and, second, this judgment.
Something is definitely failing in a system that simply reinforces the message that animal cruelty is okay. The attorney and the magistrate in this case require education on the true meaning of the word compassion. They should be ashamed of themselves.
Compassion is recognising the suffering or bad luck of others, and wishing or taking action to help. Cruelty is callous indifference to, or pleasure in, causing pain and suffering.
Let’s be clear that what happened that day in Embacadere was an act of cruelty and hatred, not compassion. Reinforcing hatred is a slippery slope and makes society dangerous for everyone, humans and animals alike.
Let’s not let the death of the black dog be trivialised and forgotten, but let it be a catalyst for improved animal protection and more love, not hate in Trinidad and Tobago.
Rest in peace, Madison.
Teresa Shevchenko
Ontario, Canada