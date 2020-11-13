The recent ruling in the case of the hanging black dog of Embacadere is an outrage. Outrageous that the attorney defending the three men who tortured an innocent animal to death defended their hateful act as compassionate.

Outrageous that the magistrate hearing the case awarded the men who pleaded guilty to this heinous crime a mere $400 each. Outrageous that the punishment in this case by far doesn’t match the crime.

Outrageous that the perpetrators are able to walk away with no jail time after torturing a dog which, by its very nature, is man’s best friend. Two crimes have occurred in this case. First, the cruel murder of an innocent animal and, second, this judgment.

Something is definitely failing in a system that simply reinforces the message that animal cruelty is okay. The attorney and the magistrate in this case require education on the true meaning of the word compassion. They should be ashamed of themselves.

Compassion is recognising the suffering or bad luck of others, and wishing or taking action to help. Cruelty is callous indifference to, or pleasure in, causing pain and suffering.

Let’s be clear that what happened that day in Embacadere was an act of cruelty and hatred, not compassion. Reinforcing hatred is a slippery slope and makes society dangerous for everyone, humans and animals alike.

Let’s not let the death of the black dog be trivialised and forgotten, but let it be a catalyst for improved animal protection and more love, not hate in Trinidad and Tobago.

Rest in peace, Madison.

Teresa Shevchenko

Ontario, Canada

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

One hundred years of abuse

One hundred years of abuse

SHE was born into a Muslim family in 1910, growing up in a compound surrounded by relatives. She would have been around 17 when she was married off and sent to live far away from home.

Bad-pay T&TEC

Bad-pay T&TEC

By any measure, the disclosure by the Express that the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has not been paying its bills to its major energy supplier, the National Gas Company, is a scandal of enormous proportions.

Imagining the possible futures

Imagining the possible futures

IN a recent news release, entitled “Economists cannot predict the future”, Minister Brian Manning accused an unnamed economist of purporting the ability to predict the future. Further, he stated it would be untenable for economists to make unsubstantiated public predictions which could negatively affect investor sentiment and precipitate the very crisis they claim to want to avert.

Let the spirit of Divali triumph

Let the spirit of Divali triumph

There was a time when Divali was indeed a national festival—not just a Hindu observance on a declared national holiday, which is what it is evolving into. The time when Divali spurred on a spirit of unification seems to be going, if not gone.

A port for Mr Boodram

Since, 2016, over ten activists, all of them who challenged the government’s 2001 Master Gas Plan, have died. Amongst them, a handful of angels.

First, it was Ballyram Siew, who worked at the Ministry of Works in Penal for over 30 years. He trekked across the nation, from MP office to MP office, to Trintoplan, to the PMs’ offices, up and down the districts from Debe to Mon Desir, challenging the State’s attempt to build a mega highway through 13 communities, and across the sheetflow of water of the Oropouche Lagoon.

Hate speech legislation overdue

The apology of the medical doctor for making racist statements in a conversation with an employee rang hollow and lacked sincerity. It appeared that the apology was made not because of any sense of real remorse, but because it exposed the doctor and put at risk his profession and earning ability.