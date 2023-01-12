Act on health system report

So, wait, how can Carnival be Carnival with social distancing, sanitising and mask wearing?
After persistent advocacy, the Seemungal report outlined several recommendations for the improvement of the Covid-19 response and the healthcare system in general.
Has the Government implemented any of the recommendations of the Seemungal report? Whether Covid-19 is present or not, those recommendations would’ve surely improved the healthcare system that the President lamented as deficient.
The Government and its medical team had enough time to act on that report. So when they were wining and jamming and collecting their awards, it didn’t occur to them that the possibility of a repeat of “Tobago is the place to be” would happen again? All the money from traffic tickets and windfall that went into the HSF (Heritage and Stabilisation Fund), have we bought any more ventilators, beds, gauze, PPE (personal protective equipment)?
How about early diagnosis and early treatment? Obviously, everybody cannot fit in the hospitals; is there a general treatment plan that citizens can take, or doctors can prescribe, to treat patients privately? If so, how about procurement on excess methylprednisolone, dexamethasone, remdesivir or even Nyquil?
You know, I want to wine and jam bad, but Covid-19 or not, a work-from-home policy would be quite effective in this kind of conundrum. Say what, at least they won’t chase me out from the tents.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas