The Alliance for State Action to End Gender-based Violence (ASA) calls upon the State to act swiftly and decisively to fix the broken system of residential childcare. This includes immediate action and rigorous oversight of its institutions, as well as those run by non-State organisations.
The report “Safeguarding Children in Community Residencies and Child Support Centres in Trinidad and Tobago” reveals multiple failures and extensive abuse, violence and neglect of children occurring in homes. The report highlights that the Children’s Authority has not achieved its mandate to provide oversight or keep our most vulnerable children safe in State-operated and privately run homes. The Children’s Authority must be adequately resourced and have strategic and accountable leadership to perform its functions for timely and effective interventions that keep children out of harm’s way. It must ensure rigorous oversight of childcare institutions.
But we also note that the scale of the problem will always challenge the capacity of the Children’s Authority. Therefore, we need a better understanding of the systematic failures of the childcare systems that put children at risk. Furthermore, we need to understand the social conditions of children, families and communities that led to institutionalised children and young people, whether because of neglect and abuse or because they have come into conflict with the law.
The ASA, whose members include shelters, organisations working to end gender-based violence and human rights organisations, has made a series of recommendations over the last two years. We call for a national strategy to end gender-based violence, which must include a focus on child protection.
While the State must improve residential childcare facilities, these facilities should be used as a last resort. Families must be given all the support that they need. This requires co-ordination between institutions that work closely with children, including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services. An early alert system should be activated that guides interventions for children and their families in need of care and support.
We believe perpetrators in the report must be held accountable for violations, but also that the managers and staff at care facilities must be held to set standards of service delivery as a precondition for continued operations. At the same time, we understand that certainly there are staff at care facilities who follow their duty of care. These staff members and care professionals must be recognised and their work supported fully. The Government should provide continuous training that centres on care and human rights approaches to child protection and rehabilitation.
We note, with appreciation, the call by the T&T Police Service for children to report cases of abuse to the police. It is the duty of the police and the Child Protection Unit to ensure tools are made available to encourage children experiencing any form of child abuse to make reports, and that all such reports are prioritised and investigated in a timely manner.
We call for the appointment of a Children’s Ombudsperson who will protect and promote the rights of children and young people, in society at large, and children in contact with the care system. The ombudsperson should deal with individual complaints, intervene with public authorities, conduct research and engage in advocacy to promote children’s rights in public policy, law and practice. Further, the ombudsperson should raise awareness of measures to prevent gender-based violence and ensure all children resident in homes are aware of, and can access, the ombudsperson.
We call for the enforcement of continuous monitoring and evaluation of community residences, children’s homes or rehabilitation centres.
Training of service providers is critical in ensuring high-quality care and protection of children in residential care.
This report is not the first to draw attention to the harm which too many children experience. The next report must focus on how its recommendations are being implemented and must demonstrate tangible action to prevent child abuse and violence.