...Ad conveys all the right ‘feels’

Disclaimer—I am not a beer drinker!

Once in a generation, an ad comes along that hits the right spot.

The Caribbean Development Company Ltd (Carib) has successfully managed to do so.

Their current Christmas ad, which was filmed in Tobago, manages to convey all the right “feels” about what Christmas was, and is supposed to be. It also showcases the natural beauty of the island.

A great job was done by the thespians, the “bus”, the people of Tobago and the entire production team.

If entered in international competitions, it would be a certain winner. The marketing possibilities for Tobago, just from that ad, are endless.

In these trying times, when so much negativity abounds, it is great to be reminded that the values of love and caring have not been lost.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

