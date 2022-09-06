I feel the need to respond to Ms/Mrs Fatimah Farah Mohammed-Ali of Cunupia, who wrote the letter headlined “Bank ad an attack on black women”.
I fail to see how a young man choosing to settle down after completing his studies, and being supported by his grandmother along the way, is an attack on black women.
I have seen the ad and I honestly do not recall what ethnicity the wife in the ad was (which is the issue raised by the writer).
The story I took away from it was that his grandmother was able to support him with the help of the bank. Grandmother, mother, father, step-mother, grandfather, etc, would not have changed the narrative; neither black, Chinese, Indian, Mixed, etc.
There is no doubt that black women all over the world struggle, but is the issue raised by the writer an attack on black women, or can anyone else see it from the point of view of the men who run away from their responsibilities?
This ad highlights to me a young man who has not played around with his life and that of the women in it. His grandmother has devoted her life and savings to supporting him to ensure he can be a responsible man, husband, father.
In fact, the grandmother is the star of this show. She is what every strong, determined woman should be, to nurture and support our youth.
The bank ad did a good job in highlighting her positive story and highlighting the young boy who grew into a motivated and responsible young man.
Congratulations on an ad well done!
Sheena Demattos