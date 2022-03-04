It is a sad state of affairs when the unfortunate deaths of citizens can be used to bolster future endeavour at the polls.
I am not a psychiatrist so I am asking if it is possible to blame the fear of death from Covid-19 for breathing political oxygen into protestations surrounding human tragedy.
With regard to the deaths of the four divers at the Paria oil site, no words can bring comfort to their families at their loss.
It is my respectful view that the quickly promised probe will detail how this accident occurred. The truth will possibly bring some closure.
What is painful and distressing to see is the variety of persons basking in the flow of family tears for an extra 15 minutes of social media fame. Nobody with a stake hold in the next general election should be seen picketing the fence of Paria senior management.
The candlelight people and the political coffin draggers are adding insult to injury.
Quite frankly, because the deaths are related to an oil company, only the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union should be on site. And even the OWTU should be careful of being wrongfully accused of using death as a political tool.
Which human being, which thriving company, could be happy at the loss of precious life? As it stands, the diver who saved one man should be given a national award for his heroic gesture.
Sending other divers without due care may have resulted in more families crying because the rescuers could/would have also be facing certain death.
This is T&T, where talk is cheap and the possibility of enhanced political mileage is now revered. Should we all not be lighting candles to ourselves for being sick-minded and self-serving?
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin