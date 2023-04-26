It is quite commendable that leaders in various countries came together to discuss crime, a matter of great concern and importance. It is of even greater significance that a document was drafted to highlight the major areas to be addressed.
What this document clearly showed is that crime is everyone’s business, not just Government business. So, I took the opportunity to highlight the specific points that targeted these factors to offer a multi-faceted suggestion.
Seized at the urgent need to reverse the normalisation of violence in social interaction and to restore the bonds of social solidarity.
Social solidarity is closely related to social cohesion and is the idea of a well-integrated, functioning society where all members have been socialised into its shared norms and values.
What are the basic norms and values that we, as a country, would like to be known for and practise?
Basic ones such as honesty, generosity, loyalty, justice, courage, self-control and wise decision-making that can transmit to our nation’s social capital in terms of investment opportunities, a safe and welcoming society, healthy and wholesome families and communities where all can exist in peaceful co-existence. That is the only way to restore the bonds of social solidarity and reverse the violence in society.
Reform our education system to empower our citizens and better enable their socio-emotional development, in recognition that the social and emotional learning of the child is as important as the technical and academic achievements.
The education system of any country entails the parent, the teacher and the child. One does not exist without the other, and one cannot thrive without the other. We all must do our part.
The human person exists at many levels. Understanding and addressing the needs of the physical, psychological and spiritual levels is absolutely essential in helping our young children to discover their true potential.
Education is not only about academic success, but enabling each person to discover all their talents and put them to good use for the common good, while striving to develop life skills for healthy relationships.
Work with all sectors and institutions to ensure equitable access to services, for rehabilitation and reintegration into society psycho-social support and parental education, addressing domestic violence, integrating mental issues to treat with crime and violence.
Parents need support and education. Firstly, parents to be pro-active in their parenting. There are many styles of parenting that can be adopted. The main question that needs to be asked is: what kind of child (character, not career) do I want my child to become, and what am I doing about making that happen today?
This means education of this nature needs to take place before our children leave school. Parents need to be supported by institutions that address the many challenges we face in the daily bringing-up of a family—the economic, physical and mental, even maternity and paternity leave, so that each child can have the best possible start in life.
Engage and empower young people to be positive content developers to offset negative impact of social media, and engage with creative industries to re-engineer culturally acceptable norms.
GIGO (garbage in, garbage out). Statistics are showing worldwide that with the onset of social media, there has never been a period in history with so much negativity among young people.
One needs to understand and appreciate that a positive outlook on life does not materialise overnight. Since the days of philosophers of old, virtues are the path to happiness (Aristotle), traits of character, stable dispositions within your capacities to live out well the value systems and norms for human flourishing.
So, again, education in this way of thinking and being needs to be developed.