The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, which is being celebrated by approximately one billion indigenous peoples globally on Tuesday, marks the date of the inaugural session of the United Nations Working Group on Indigenous Population in 1982.

Recalling that the indigenous peoples of Caricom have, for the past 530 years, suffered injustices as a result of colonisation and dispossession of their lands, territories and other resources, thus preventing them from exercising their right to development, in accordance with their own needs and interests.

Noting that member states of Cari­com having assembled at the United Nations in New York, USA, on Septem­ber 22 and 23, 2014, for the World Conference on Indigenous Peoples, and reaffirmed their support to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on September 13, 2007, and declared their commitments made in respect to consult and co-operate in “good faith” with the indigenous peoples concerned through their own representative institutions, in order to obtain their free, prior and informed consent before adopting and implementing legislative or administrative measures that may affect them, in accordance with the applicable principles of the declaration.

In commemoration of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, the Kayosyala Indigenous Peoples Competent Authority calls upon member states of Caricom with indigenous peoples to adopt the Regional Framework for the Protection of Genetic Resources, Traditional Knowledge and Traditional Cultural Expressions in the Caribbean region, in the implementation of Article 66 (ii), (iii) and (f) of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, recognising the right of indigenous peoples to control, develop, promote and transmit their genetic resources, knowledge and cultural expressions within the scope of Article 31 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples; Article 2.2 (b) of the ILO Convention 169; Article 8 (j) of the Convention on Biological Diversity; and Article 28 of the American Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples; also respecting the rights of the indigenous peoples concerned to maintain, control, protect and develop their collective intellectual property over their cultural heritage, knowledge and cultural expressions.

Albert DeTERVILLE

Executive chairperson,

Kayosyala Indigenous Peoples

Competent Authority (KIPCA)

