Adopt stern measures to combat violent crimes

I have run out of patience with the Government, the Opposition and all those other influencers who seem content with pussy-footing on the violent crime crisis in Trinidad and Tobago.
There is no recognition of the fact that we are in a state of war and, therefore, traditional crime-fighting methods will not suffice. We are at war with the Mexican and Colombian drug cartels, and their agents in T&T.
They are employing guerrilla warfare tactics. They have captivated the minds of some of our misguided young men who are lured by the opportunity to make lots of money without hard work, and to enjoy the fruits of their ill-gotten gains, at a very young age, with all the glitz and glamour that goes with it.
These young men and their principals, among other things, control “turf”, tax small and microenterprises, invade homes, rob the elderly, rob persons who make cash withdrawals from financial institutions, and commit violent/murderous assaults on anyone who dares to challenge their authority.
Witnesses are routinely executed. These miscreants are also reputed, whether true or false, to have control of certain law-enforcement officials and other high public officials. They have us where they want us, living in fear.
We must stop condoning crime by excusing lawlessness on spurious grounds such as poverty, unemployment and other socio-economic ills, especially having regard to the numerous opportunities available for immediate employment and training courses (inclusive of a stipend in many instances) that cater for the acquisition of lucrative skills, which routinely go abegging. Socio-economic support is also available via the Government, NGOs, and the private sector, among others.
That notwithstanding, it is not disputed that there are certain socio-economic issues that need to be addressed comprehensively. However, a key component in addressing such issues is a change of mindset by some disadvantaged persons. Space does not permit me to elaborate on this very important point.
Nonetheless, we must all recognise that violent/serious crime is a lucrative business. Those miscreants will continue to pursue that line of business until there are meaningful consequences for their actions.
Our legislators must stop making “whipping boys” of law-enforcement officials and the Judiciary. The real culprits, like the medieval princes, are the legislators themselves. They are twiddling their thumbs while Rome is burning. Sure, there is much room for improvement by both law-enforcement officials and the Judiciary. However, the laws and administrative infrastructure are wholly inadequate to deal with the current terrorists’ menace. Our law-enforcement officials and the Judiciary cannot be expected, so to speak, to clean the Brian Lara Promenade with a toothbrush when, obviously, a power washer is required.
We do not have to reinvent the wheel. Singapore can show us how to combat this menace effectively. There were ten murders in Singapore in 2021, in a population of 5.7 million persons. We need to adopt the Singaporean model. The Government of T&T ought to liaise with the government of Singapore, a fellow Commonwealth country, and request that that country provide the services of an appropriate number of its officials to advise on the implementation of similar stern measures in T&T, inclusive of the necessary training required for the relevant State officials.
As many of us are aware, in Singapore, the mere possession of an illegal firearm can attract the death penalty in certain circumstances. So, too, the importation of illegal drugs above a certain amount. Law-enforcement officials, inclusive of customs and excise, and coast guard officials, who are complicit in such matters can face the death penalty for such deviant behaviour. Human trafficking, home invasions and praedial larceny are dealt with very harshly.
These miscreants in our midst have been boasting in certain quarters that they are confident no serious restrictions will be placed on their very lucrative business, given, as alleged by them, they control certain elements in the legislature and, therefore, the required legislative framework will never see the light of day.
Our parliamentarians have an obligation to prove them wrong by enacting the appropriate legislation.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine