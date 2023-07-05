First, second and third. Nerissa, Joseph and Shabba. That was mostly the order for end-of-term exams in primary school for me. Then came the Common Entrance exam, and we all had an idea who was going where.
Then came results, and... I passed (nah, I was zoned) for a school I didn’t even know existed, and definitely didn’t want to attend. But my single-parent mother and father were totally elated, spreading the news to all who would actually listen.
Not that they needed to; my name is popular, and it was in the newspapers’ published results. Everybody knew. Everybody came to congratulate me. Everybody tried to convince me to not seek a transfer (like I had a choice in the matter?) because school was within walking distance, and we were, for all intents and purposes, dirt-poor.
But they didn’t sit in that exam room when I did. They didn’t understand what I was capable of like I did. They did not have my aspirations and dreams. They were happy, but I was not. I told them, but they didn’t care. They wouldn’t understand, because they were too caught up in their own world to understand mine. Well, on the third day of school, I got suspended for fighting.
The other two? Joseph passed for St Anthony’s College (one of my choices, but closer to him, although within my area) and Nerissa passed for... a junior secondary school, from what I was told. Her transfer (to a “better” school) was done quietly, and I never heard of her again.
A different pupil passed for Fatima College (another one of my choices), though (probably zoned, too; he lived in the area), which was unexpected as he was not known to perform at that level consistently. Lots of bragging ensued, of course.
I understand the joy and pride that comes with telling everyone you’re the best of the best—I felt that way when I beat Nerissa to get first place in primary school, and many more times after that. I’m also acutely aware of the intense jealousy and shunning that sometimes comes with being perceived as a braggart. I’ve had “friends” use me for my knowledge, while others tried to bully me, all because they perceived me as the bright boy. But you know what? I’m also familiar with failure, with shame, with disappointment in oneself.
To that extent, I’m thankful to the Ministry of Education for allowing parents to choose not to have their children’s names published for SEA results—but I wish that courtesy would be given to children to make that choice, not parents.
What?—you think children are mature enough to choose their schools, but not to decide if they want their SEA results made public?
As for publicising the name of the top performers, I think that’s an ego trip (for the parents especially) that serves no other useful function, and may actually be detrimental to the child (refer to what I said about being viewed as a braggart).
It’s not the place of the Ministry of Education to create rivalries between children (and parents), inflate egos or put a big target on any particular child as he or she enters a new school, in my opinion. If parents want to engage in that behaviour, so be it.
Some people argue that names should be published for accountability. Not only does this have nothing to do with publicising the top-performing pupil, but these people totally ignore a child’s right to privacy, exemplifying just how out of touch adults can be with children sometimes.
Instead of arguing about who did best in the country, why not ask why about 8,000 pupils failed SEA, with 2,600 scoring 30 per cent or lower? Maybe they can also ask if the percentage of pupils who can be chosen directly by the denominational schools actually earned their placements.
Anyway, best of luck to the children in their future endeavours. While the choice of school actually does matter (for example, you stand a better chance of being good at chess if your school has a chess club), it’s not the school or hairstyle or fancy book bag that’s doing the learning—but rather, the child.