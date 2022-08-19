Adventurous hearts

BY age 16, Harold La Borde had built his own boat, a dinghy christened Lark. By 27, he and his new bride Kwailan were ready to take on the Atlantic in another vessel crafted with his own hands, the 26-foot ketch Humming Bird.
With no navigational technology on board, the La Bordes and their friend Buck Wong Chong set sail for England depending completely on nautical maps, the stars and La Borde’s knowledge of sea and wind conditions. Astonishingly, they made the trip in the then world record time of 36 days while entering the history books as the first Trinidadian sailors to cross the Atlantic.
That may have been a grand enough achievement for many but not for the La Bordes. Soon, the open blue oceans were beckoning again and the La Bordes answered with an unimaginably ambitious project.
Their new mission was to circumnavigate the globe with a new boat, Hummingbird II, a 40-foot ketch also built by Harold La Borde. It had taken three years to build and another three operating as a chartered vessel to bring in the money needed for the challenge ahead.
As the days were counted down to their departure on February 2, 1969, all Trinidad and Tobago was swept up by the excitement of the impending adventure. The evening before, Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams attended a farewell party for them at the Yacht Club. The Express published a photo of Dr Williams gingerly stepping off the plank for a tour of the vessel and to deliver two gifts to T&T’s sailing ambassadors to the world - the Trinidad and Tobago flag and a film about T&T titled Tranquil and Terrific. This time the La Bordes had two new persons on board, crewman Andy Vine and their five year-old son, Pierre.
At 4 p.m. on February 2, with Carnival in the air and public excitement over the La Bordes’ adventure reaching fever pitch, the family set off on their mission to circle the globe and conquer the oceans. Accompanying them out into the Bocas was a flotilla of small boats and yachts from which they were serenaded by a parang band.
Their first port of call was to the nearby island of Margarita before heading out of the Caribbean Sea, across the Pacific Ocean and through the dangerous Torres Straits into the Indian Ocean. For Harold La Borde, the highlight of the journey was the rough crossing of the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa, often referred to as the Mount Everest of the oceans.
In 1973, the mission of circumnavigating the world having been accomplished, the La Bordes returned home in triumph bringing with them their second son, Andre, who was born in New Zealand. They were escorted in by coast guard vessels to a rapturous welcome led by Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams.
In 1984, they would head out again, this time circling the globe from the opposite direction, heading east via Cape Horn. Two more trans-Atlantic voyages to Spain would follow, the first in 1992 as official ambassadors delivering the T&T flag to the Barcelona Olympics, and in 2000.
For their national service in putting Trinidad and Tobago on the world stage, Harold and Kwailan La Borde were awarded the nation’s highest honour, then known as the Trinity Cross.
Writing about their travels, Harold La Borde spoke from the heart when he said, “We are very proud to have taken our national flag all around the world, even to the end of the world.”