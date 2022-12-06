Now that England has ushered in its first modern-day, non-European prime minister in Rishi Sunak of Asian-Indian descent and the country’s first Hindu to hold that top office, indeed, it is a sine qua non to reveal and recount the role and presence of Africans in England’s early history.
In his treatise, History of the Africans in Europe (1971), Dr GK Osei postulates that “when Saint Patrick went to Ireland to convert the people he took one (African) with him. The (African) used to sing at the various meetings. Ireland had an African Bishop called Diman. He died in Ulster in 658 AD and is now a Saint”.
Moreover, three famous British historians—Godfrey Higgins, Gerald Massey and David MacRitchie—“have written of these ancient British blacks”. Indeed, the record shows that “the Phoenicians, a black people, did mine tin in Cornwall and that Egyptians went to Britain before the Romans”.
Most specifically, the renowned British Egyptologist, poet and writer of the pioneering magnum opus, Egypt: Light of the World (1907), Gerald Massey, contends “Stonehenge, the most famous ancient monument in England, was built by an (African) architect named Marien” in six stages between 1520 BC and 3000 BC. Furthermore, “Massey gives many proofs, including Egyptian words in ancient British languages”.
Dr Osei goes on to recount historically that “the Scots, in their earliest chronicles, claim descent from the Egyptians. Scotia, Egyptian princess married to a Greek and from whom it is said the name Scotland originated”. The historical record reveals that “up to the 10th century, three islands in Scotland were wholly black. One of the Scottish Kings was an African called Alban”.
Another verifiable proof of the presence of Africans in England’s early history is that of the morris-dance. In fact, Sir John Hawkins, an earlier authority on music, adamantly asserts that “England’s national dance is of African origin. It is indisputable that this dance was the invention of the (African) Moors”.
And this African musical origin in England is further validated by the truism that white British dancers actually blackened their faces to perform that dance. And for a conscious historical side-bar, it is vital to note that to recall that Charles, then-Prince of Wales, later King Charles of England, “blackened his face and dressed himself like a Negro (African) slave to escape the soldiers of Cornwall. Negroes (Africans) were fairly plentiful in England at that time. Queen Elizabeth I of England was so much in love with Francis, Duke of Alenoon, a Negro (African), that when told by her ministers that she could not marry him, she wept”. The Duke was described as “black with woolly hair”.
In the final analysis, history suggests that when Africans ruled the planet in the BC era , their system of governance was called the dynasty, whereby the oldest son succeeded his father on the throne. In total, there were 31 dynasties in ancient Kemet (Egypt) from 3100 BC to 332 BC. Now, when Europeans began to rule the planet in the AD era, they called their system of governance the monarchy, whereby the oldest child succeeded the king or queen to the throne. In other words, the Euro-British system of the monarchy in the AD era is simply nothing more than a direct derivative of the original African system of the dynasty system of governance in the BC era, period and full stop.
Specifically, it should be pointed out that this is the sole purpose of Eure-centric global mis-education or Edjumacation to deny African peoples of any sense of originality, period and full stop.
Kwame Nantambu
professor emeritus
Kent State University