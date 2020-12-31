Afros among world leaders near and far

The fundamentalist position postulated by Prof Theodore Lewis that young Afro-Trinidadians have failed to maintain the high academic standards of their illustrious predecessors is a fallacy and a disservice to the many proud leaders of the nation today, in academia, business, politics and so many other fields too numerous to itemise.
I wonder that none has taken issue with him in this regard, perhaps for fear of backlash from their co-ethnics (ugh, what horrible words we create to avoid offending people’s tender sensibilities).
The fact is that Afro-Trinidadians have been among the leadership of this country even before Emancipation and have continued to do so to the present. There is no dearth of Afro leaders anywhere in the world, and especially not in Trinidad and Tobago.
To continue to parrot the fallacy that Afro youths require special support and assistance in education is to commit a libel against them and to under-value their efforts to place themselves among the highest achievers in education.
Prof Lewis would be better advised to focus his admittedly superior skills to the actual and practical development of the truly dispossessed of South East Port of Spain by going into the community and working with the residents on a programme to improve those academic competencies which they believe need improvement.
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail