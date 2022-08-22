After 60 years, how yuh feel?

Ask any of calypsonian Funny’s fans to name their favourite songs and you’ll hear “Picker Patch”, “Farmer Brown”, “Bam See”, “Flocks of People”, “Ah Soul Man”.
All these names sound very innocent, but on stage Funny brings them
to life and they could turn out to be not the ones you’d want your granny to hear. Come the 25th Anniversary of Independence Calypso
Competition and a new Funny emerges, creating the iconic calypso of
Independence. ”How yuh feel’ won the best Independence calypso.
His second was not a good choice. “Dem confounded children” was not in competition status. Had he sung “Ah Soul Man” with the arrangement he used in the tent there would not have been any contest, not that Cro Cro’s songs weren’t good, but “Ah Soul Man” would have had the entire audience at the National Stadium calling for an encore.
How yuh feel?
Trinidadians and Tobagonians, this land belongs to every man.
