Ask any of calypsonian Funny’s fans to name their favourite songs and you’ll hear “Picker Patch”, “Farmer Brown”, “Bam See”, “Flocks of People”, “Ah Soul Man”.

All these names sound very innocent, but on stage Funny brings them

to life and they could turn out to be not the ones you’d want your granny to hear. Come the 25th Anniversary of Independence Calypso

Competition and a new Funny emerges, creating the iconic calypso of

Independence. ”How yuh feel’ won the best Independence calypso.

His second was not a good choice. “Dem confounded children” was not in competition status. Had he sung “Ah Soul Man” with the arrangement he used in the tent there would not have been any contest, not that Cro Cro’s songs weren’t good, but “Ah Soul Man” would have had the entire audience at the National Stadium calling for an encore.

How yuh feel?

Trinidadians and Tobagonians, this land belongs to every man.

Teddy Pinheiro

Barataria

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Understanding Irfaan

Understanding Irfaan

I’m going to make a prediction, and you can check back with me in three years’ time. Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali is going to coast to re-election in 2025

I believe in the West Indies

What if I told you that the WI beat three-time World Cup finalists and the current No.1 ranked ODI team in the World, which is New Zealand? That’s the first ODI right, and yes, we lost the series.

Turnout at Expo a good sign

Turnout at Expo a good sign

The massive public turnout to the just-concluded Agri Expo should be taken as a serious and meaningful indicator of the high public interest in agriculture and horticulture, as well as the production and consumption of local foods and craft of every kind.

After 60 years, how yuh feel?

Ask any of calypsonian Funny’s fans to name their favourite songs and you’ll hear “Picker Patch”, “Farmer Brown”, “Bam See”, “Flocks of People”, “Ah Soul Man”.

Keep domestic politics at home

I am patently unsettled and indeed very surprised that CCN TV saw it fit to feature and to give the Leader of the Opposition of Guyana Mr Aubrey Norton in its Friday last Morning Edition a window to level false and misleading criticisms against the administration of Guyanese President Dr Irfaan Ali for T&T consumption.

Queen of the Universe

Queen of the Universe

Still basking in the afterglow of Hasely Crawford’s gold medal run at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, Trinbagonians woke up on the morning of July 15, 1977 to the news that their own Janelle “Penny” Commissiong had been crowned Miss Universe the night before.