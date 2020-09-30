Budget 2020/2021

Unpatriotic hypocrites!

Many of those crying wolf, claiming they can’t afford the property tax, are vexed the bars are closed.

They are the same ones who continue to build houses, purchase high-end vehicles, boast of their wealth and long for river limes. Many of them conform to property tax laws in the United States and other jurisdictions.

While the trade union movement internationally works with governments and banks to sustain jobs and do everything in their power to keep their economies afloat, in this country political hopefuls and those without a conscience will be telling the Government to make bricks from straw without collecting taxes or devaluing the dollar—something then-minister Larry Howai and then-PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar considered since 2013, at a time when oil prices exceeded US$90 per barrel.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar is making all sorts of promises instead of working with the Government in the best interest of the country, deceiving some of her devoted followers into believing she is the answer, while those with sense within the UNC call for her removal.

The UNC leader still practises the politics of bacchanal and confusion at a time when we all should be working together as one to survive this crisis.

Sensible people and all patriots will see who is who after the budget is read.

Explain rescinding of CoP’s leave

National Security Minister Stuart Young must disclose who rescinded the approval of Commissioner Gary Griffith’s one-month vacation leave and why. Given the complaint filed against the commissioner by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, the public would want to be assured that the rescinding of Commissioner Griffith’s leave approval was based on grounds other than the PM’s complaint over their recent public exchange of words.

It’s DSS, stupid

The phenomenon that is the story of the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) continues to baffle and astound me. Last week I wrote about how there is good reason to be sceptical that Drugs Sou Sou is nothing more than a pyramid scheme, due to the unusual high returns and the fact that it’s called “Drugs Sou Sou”.

Our healthcare system needs a booster shot

Health is the state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity (WHO, 1948).

The recurrent failures in our healthcare systems far overshadow the excellent service provided to our population on a daily basis, in both the private and public healthcare delivery institutions.

Time to address treatment of our teachers

IT is unfortunate that the country’s hard-working teachers have to deal with the indiscipline and disrespect of some pupils. The online posts shared by some certainly expose the difficulty some teachers face in trying to deliver the curriculum to their charges. It is estimated that almost half of contact time is spent on getting unruly pupils settled and focused on what matters in the classroom.

Asylum seekers: Britain’s brainstorm

OKay, so six marks out of ten for imagination. But zero for human rights.

Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson and his home secretary (that is, national security minister) Priti Patel have been thinking about dumping asylum seekers in Moldova, Morocco, Papua New Guinea or Ascension Island.

FIFA vs TTFA: is there really a virtue in there?

So, we are hearing feedback out there and in the newspapers that the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is taking a principled stand against FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association), and some good may yet come out of this.