Unpatriotic hypocrites!
Many of those crying wolf, claiming they can’t afford the property tax, are vexed the bars are closed.
They are the same ones who continue to build houses, purchase high-end vehicles, boast of their wealth and long for river limes. Many of them conform to property tax laws in the United States and other jurisdictions.
While the trade union movement internationally works with governments and banks to sustain jobs and do everything in their power to keep their economies afloat, in this country political hopefuls and those without a conscience will be telling the Government to make bricks from straw without collecting taxes or devaluing the dollar—something then-minister Larry Howai and then-PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar considered since 2013, at a time when oil prices exceeded US$90 per barrel.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar is making all sorts of promises instead of working with the Government in the best interest of the country, deceiving some of her devoted followers into believing she is the answer, while those with sense within the UNC call for her removal.
The UNC leader still practises the politics of bacchanal and confusion at a time when we all should be working together as one to survive this crisis.
Sensible people and all patriots will see who is who after the budget is read.