AG must back up claims of corruption decline

The Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) seeks to fact-check the Attorney General again concerning his comments, published in the Express on Saturday (Page 8) that “Trinidad and Tobago has made significant strides in combating corruption despite the country’s low ranking on the 2020 Corruption Perception Index (CPI)”.
While the AG points out that “the CPI is based on opinions and perceptions and is not an actual assessment of the country’s performance”, he has not provided any facts to back up his claim that we have made strides in corruption reduction. The AG needs to provide the citizens of T&T with the Government’s actual assessment of what was done and, more importantly, metrics used to determine how it is working.
While we understand that laws have been implemented and/or updated regarding anti-fraud measures, how has the Government assessed the actual reduction in fraud, corruption, and money laundering?
The framework of corruption control (Ref: Corruption Control in Singapore, Koh Teck Hin) consists of four pillars: effective anti-corruption acts (or laws); effective anti-corruption agency; effective adjudication (or punishment), and efficient government administration. Singapore is the fourth least corrupt country in the world, according to Transparency International, via CPI ranking. As early as in 1960 the Singapore parliament declared that it “was determined to take all possible steps to see that all legislative and administrative measures are taken to reduce the opportunities of corruption, to make its detection easier and to deter and punish severely those who are susceptible to it and who engage in it shamelessly.”
The AG’s rebuttal to Transparency International’s continued low ranking of T&T (86th) in the CPI focuses mostly on laws enacted. Results in relation to effective adjudication and efficient administration need to be provided by the AG if the public is to buy into his argument.
The JCC reminds the AG that one of the major pieces of legislation that embraces all four pillars for effective Corruption Control is the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act of 2015. The Third Amendment to which was brought by the Government in 2020. After much public outcry, the Amendment was finally assented to by the President of the Republic on December 27, 2020. The Office of Procurement Regulation has since informed the JCC via formal recent correspondence that the Revised Regulations now required for compliance with the 2020 Amendment to the Act were submitted to the Legislative Review Committee (LRC) and Ministry of Finance last week Monday.
The JCC understands that the review of these documents by the Legislative Review Committee and the Chief Parliamentary Counsel needs to be completed before Cabinet can deliberate on its recommendations.
We therefore respectfully request that the AG please advise the public as to when we can expect to see the full proclamation of the legislation and actual operationalisation of The Office of the Procurement Regulator.
The sad fact is that T&T is still trying to build pillar number one of a corruption control framework for public procurement, while our public officials boast of strides made and public funds continue to be plundered with impunity.
Fazir Khan
president, Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry