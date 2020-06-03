letter

As a practising solicitor and conveyancer and an attorney-at-law practising in this jurisdiction for more than 50 years, I am shocked to hear the revelation by the Attorney General about fraudulent deeds being rife in this country and, worst of all, he is targeting attorneys-at-law as being responsible for this.

I am shocked and flabbergasted because this cannot be true.

I would like him to reveal, for the sake of the public and the legal profession, the evidence he has to support such a wild accusation against lawyers in general.

There is absolutely no reason why any lawyer would execute a deed, pay the stamp duty and hold it for any amount of years in his drawer and not register it unless the client is legitimately owing him fees and/or disbursements.

I am certainly not aware of any such practice by lawyers—who would not, for any reason, register a deed if they are paid to do so.

Of course, there might be instances of unprofessional conduct, but such cases are the exception and rare, and are dealt with within the profession.

Does the Attorney General think clients will pay fees and stamp duty and other expenses and not require the attorney to give them a properly registered deed?

Why does he under­estimate the intelligence of the clients?

Does he not know that even the poor, old clients often have educated children or relatives or friends with whom they discuss their legal business, and they are guided accordingly?

The Attorney General’s comments are slanderous and calculated to bring lawyers into disrepute.

As the head of the Bar, he should uphold the ethics of the honourable profession; and, if he has a complaint against an attorney, he should take it to the Law Association or call in the police.

He is absolutely out of place to come out on television at news time to look like a hero, attacking members of the legal profession. I am sure all lawyers would feel offended by his statements.

He should withdraw his bold accusations and apologise to the legal profession.

