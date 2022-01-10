Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi recently put forward his proposal for legal amendments concerning the use of fireworks.
He has claimed to be personally motivated towards these amendments in an attempt to crack down on the disturbances caused by fireworks as well as the trauma caused to pet animals in general.
However, when one looks at the existing legislation (summary offences act 11:02, sect 99) the usage is quite simple:
•Fireworks are not allowed to be used in cities;
•Outside of cities they must be used within 60 feet of a road;
•The minister may make provisions to allow certain times in which fireworks may be used.
The new proposed amendments indicate that:
•Permits are required in general;
• Only allowed not closer than ½ mile to zoos, homes for elderly and hospitals;
• No permits required during public holidays at the expected popular times (eg Old Year’s midnight) for a certain period of time.
When one looks at the proposed amendments, it is patently clear that these amendments simply serve to legalise the use of fireworks during the popular times and widen the physical location where they can be discharged, whilst the prior legislation disallowed fireworks in cities in totality and only further than 60 feet from a roadway anywhere outside of a city.
The only saving grace is hospitals and elderly homes will not have any fireworks discharged closer than a ½ mile away, subject to enforcement as usual.
These proposed amendments appear to be quite contradictory to the stated intentions.