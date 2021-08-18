I was taken aback, but not surprised, when our Honourable Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, took to the airwaves on Monday to urge people living in four areas he again identified as hotspots—counties Victoria, Caroni, St George East and Tobago—to get vaccinated.
Mr Prime Minister, I totally agree with aggressive use of this latest weapon in the cumulative arsenal that has been developed to slow the spread of this wily bug, but I am afraid Covid-19 has already found an escape route—a development that is hazardous for unvaccinated persons, which, of course, widely includes children.
As American physician Dr Anthony Fauci has sought to explain, the vaccine suppresses the ability of the bug to unrestrainedly copy itself, which results not only in the reduction of the overall viral load but in the opportunities for variant transformation. This means substantially diminished virulence manifested as reduced incidence of serious illness, hospitalisations and death; immunity is not promised.
Unfortunately, the science has also found that vaccinated persons can still function as carriers, so in some jurisdictions such persons are being asked to don their masks again, especially around unvaccinated persons.
As I write, what is coming across on CNN is that a booster shot will be required for those in the US who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Apparently, protection from widespread virulence is not assured with those vaccines after eight months; what next?
Bottom line: thus far, the only sure way to return to normalcy for any population is to eliminate the virus; New Zealand is a pristine example of not only how this can be accomplished, but how this state (elimination) can be preserved. New Zealand has had hiccups, new cases, but for the most part the country has been operating at near normalcy.
PM Rowley, in his oft-quoted address to the nation via i95FM on April 1, 2021, struck, in my opinion, the right chords (Express, Friday, April 2). He admitted the Government “knew that all along” persons coming across the borders, legal or illegal, may be coming from an area where the virus may be present; and that once this situation is identified, “we do aggressive contact tracing and the protocols that follow from there give us the best chance to contain it because basically what we are doing all around is managing risk”.
Very profound statements, but immediately rendered tenuous since the platform on which the bulk of its profundity stands—“we do aggressive contact tracing”—has been an abysmal component of T&T’s response to the virus.
Aggressive contact tracing is predicated on testing. “Testing, as we all know, provides a window into the pandemic. Without testing, it is impossible to get a clear picture of the extent of the transmission on the ground.
For a rapidly spreading virus such as Covid-19, speed is the essence. Ideally, testing should be one step ahead of transmission, so that infected people can be traced, quarantined, and the chain of transmission broken” (The Times of India, June 5, 2021).
T&T’s test, trace and isolate (TT&I) programme seems antithetical to the premises and goals of the preceding paragraph. Speed in knowing and apprising patients of test results appears of little concern to those we hold in trust: positives are reported for tests done one to three prior, and not in the previous 24 hours.
Further, high PRs are interpreted as evidence of high disease prevalence of Covid-19 and not, as warned by Johns Hopkins University, as an indication that testing was being done only on persons obviously ill, and not on contacts with mild or no symptoms—the low denominator (number of tests done) being the main contributor to the high PR percentages; too much is wrong with the TT&I programme.
The updated Global Covid-19 Worldometer Report shows that T&T at 208,409 tests/1m pop. is considerably behind Guyana at 309,660 and Barbados at 835,060. For comparison, India is currently at 355,947; and the US at 1,675,415.
Suffice it to say the country’s lackadaisical approach to testing has gravely impacted any “aggressive contact tracing”, as called for in Dr Rowley’s radio address on April 1, 2021; worse, since “the protocols that follow from there” are premised on contact tracing that is anything but aggressive, there should be no cause for wonderment that constant preaching about following protocols is seemingly of little effect.
On April 1, total cases were at 8,136 and deaths, 142. PM Rowley, in late March, correctly identified hotspots in counties Victoria, Caroni and St George East—the same areas whose residents he is currently pleading with to get vaccinated.
Little did he know he was heading into the fourth hotspot as he took flight to Tobago after his i95FM revelations. On April 1, 2021. Scarborough General Hospital accounted for nine of the 27 hospitalisations; those figures moved to 13 and 38 by the time the PM tested positive on the morning of April 6; Tobago was already a hotspot!
The Health Ministry’s manager of geographic information systems, Roshan Seeramsingh, can pinpoint exactly where these hotspots are; in fact, he goes further and states it is within the homes; no real surprise here.
Barbados Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George revealed similar findings in that country on March 4, 2021. The difference is the authorities in Bajan country moved those at most risk—those with co-morbidities—to safe hotels; CMOHs here move such persons to hospitals.
This letter should not be seen as a deterrent to PM Rowley in his plea to those in hotspots to get vaccinated; it is not. All concerned people, however, should be mindful of low uptake by first responders of vaccine opportunities thus far, as well as the latest findings of the researchers on vaccine limitations; herd immunity may be somewhat longer in coming.
So far in this month of August, 120 persons are registered as Covid deaths. Countries such as India and New Zealand are outstanding examples of what must be done to reduce casualties; it is not a huge task. There is no need to contemplate another shutdown. We know exactly where carriers can be found; we just need to get on with the task.