AGLA South, stagger those lunch breaks

Question for the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs (AGLA): since when is the South office, especially Corporations section, closed to the public “for lunch”?

Even more surprising, the public is barred from entering at or around 11.45 a.m. and told to come back at 1 p.m., where we are allowed to enter at or around 1.15 p.m.

While employees are entitled to a meal break during the day, do all the customer service representatives (CSRs) and cashiers become unavailable during the lunch break?

Why is this in 2023?

Is the public service serious about conducting the Government’s business?

Why is management not initiating a scheduling strategy for staff members, specifically the CSRs and cashiers—where, for example, one group takes lunch at 11.30 a.m. to resume at 12.30 p.m., while another group takes their break at 12.30 p.m. to resume at 1.30 p.m.?

Sometimes the hardest are usually solved with the simplest. Do better than that, AGLA South office.

Ricky Ramzan-Ali

Gasparillo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Middle age

Middle age

SO, I love stand-up comedy and stand-up comedians. ­Whenever I had gone to New York City, USA, I had always planned to attend some comedy shows, from the dinky hole-in-the-wall ones to the large ones with Trevor Noah or Dave Chapelle touring. My newfound ­favourites aside from the ones just mentioned are Jon Stewart, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.

EBC must plan for weather spoiler

EBC must plan for weather spoiler

For all the pitched battles, electoral hype and money spent on political campaigning, local government elections have historically attracted less than half of the electorate, with the last two elections drawing the lowest number of voters since 1987. Both attracted roughly one-third of the electorate, with a voter turnout of 34.5 per cent and 34.3 per cent in 2019 and 2016, respectively. Two Mondays from now, on August 14, we will see whether the issues raised in this year’s campaign were dynamic enough to reverse the trend of decline.

T20 the ‘bane’ of cricket

The ICC (after much debate) has agreed to limit the participation of foreign players in the T20 leagues around the world in a bid to curb the growing influence of the huge money leagues that are mushrooming everywhere in the world.

The Indian Premier League began in 2008, and was the first T20 league, which gave rise to the Big Bash League, the T20 Blast, The Pakistan Super League and the Hundred—and now almost every country has its own T20 competition.

AGLA South, stagger those lunch breaks

Question for the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs (AGLA): since when is the South office, especially Corporations section, closed to the public “for lunch”?

Even more surprising, the public is barred from entering at or around 11.45 a.m. and told to come back at 1 p.m., where we are allowed to enter at or around 1.15 p.m.

LGE—inflection point

Let’s be discerning enough to ­analyse the offerings and inform our vote for the upcoming local government election (LGE).

In one camp we have players with pending court matters fighting extradition to evade justice aligning with those who have shown a willingness to use Parliament to protect suspects fighting extradition to avoid facing justice. Also, elements fighting in court, to suppress exposure of a report that may reveal their misbehaviour while in high office.

Pan and development goals

Pan and development goals

Last week, there was high-level recognition of the relevance of the steelband movement to sustainable development goals, even though our governments have not published implementable policies for the mutual and sustainable benefit of communities and pan music participants, such as players, arrangers, tuners and tutors.