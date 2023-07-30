AGLA South, stagger those lunch breaks

Question for the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs (AGLA): since when is the South office, especially Corporations section, closed to the public “for lunch”?
Even more surprising, the public is barred from entering at or around 11.45 a.m. and told to come back at 1 p.m., where we are allowed to enter at or around 1.15 p.m.
While employees are entitled to a meal break during the day, do all the customer service representatives (CSRs) and cashiers become unavailable during the lunch break?
Why is this in 2023?
Is the public service serious about conducting the Government’s business?
Why is management not initiating a scheduling strategy for staff members, specifically the CSRs and cashiers—where, for example, one group takes lunch at 11.30 a.m. to resume at 12.30 p.m., while another group takes their break at 12.30 p.m. to resume at 1.30 p.m.?
Sometimes the hardest are usually solved with the simplest. Do better than that, AGLA South office.
Ricky Ramzan-Ali
Gasparillo