Agri-Expo a phenomenal event

On Saturday, I attended the agri expo with my fiancé at the Queen’s Park Savannah just after 1 p.m. and I must say, it was remarkable. The weather was cool, parking wasn’t an issue, no one was really uptight over mask wearing and well, free admission was music to my ears.
I always tell people, Tobago is small, but Trinidad is smaller. You’re guaranteed to meet someone you know. I met so many familiar people and I interacted with popular faces as well. Checking out all the exhibitors shows what potential and value there is in agriculture, agro-processing, and fisheries. I will be looking to support some of the stakeholders in my personal capacity now that I have that awareness.
The highlight for me was the giveaways. I received a lot of bags, pepper sauce, chocolates, seedlings, snacks, coffee, coconut oil, honey, and a few other things that I haven’t emptied yet. My fiancé’s highlight was the Petting Zoo, and the locally inspired food court.
Phenomenal event and well put together, good vibes all around. On a different note, I hope the upcoming Divali Nagar can follow a similar template for success by having lots of giveaways, stationery, good parking and minimal traffic, delicious eats, Divali-aligned entertainment and informative exhibitors and booths.
Kendell Karan