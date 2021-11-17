Daily we learn of another government department which is all talk but no substance. We all know of the Water and Sewerage Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (WASA) and the Roads Department of the Ministry of Works and Transport Head Office, but we should not overlook the Agriculture Ministry.
Locusts and the African snails are devastating farms but no action from this department. In December 2019 a war on African snails was proclaimed, this after years of this scourge being around. But individual farmers have to fight alone without any help from the so-called experts .
The Minister is a waste and the heads in this department are out of their league. Find out just what other countries with these problems are doing rather than claim to be doing something which certainly is nothing.