Locusts

Daily we learn of another government department which is all talk but no substance. We all know of the Water and Sewerage Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (WASA) and the Roads Department of the Ministry of Works and Transport Head Office, but we should not overlook the Agriculture Ministry.

Locusts and the African snails are devastating farms but no action from this department. In December 2019 a war on African snails was proclaimed, this after years of this scourge being around. But individual farmers have to fight alone without any help from the so-called experts .

The Minister is a waste and the heads in this department are out of their league. Find out just what other countries with these problems are doing rather than claim to be doing something which certainly is nothing.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Last line of defence

Last line of defence

The failure of the police to enforce the public health regulations during Monday’s Nominatio…

Carnival 2022? No way!

Carnival 2022? No way!

CARNIVAL next year? That must be fake news. Who in their right mind could be thinking about …