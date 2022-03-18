Al-Rawi bringing hope

Having served as a councillor under the Ministry of Local Government and being aware of the bureaucracy that exists, local government reform legislation held out much for the delivery of goods and services that ought to be provided.

So, you could ima­gine my excitement and hope when our MP for San Fernando West, the Honourable Faris Al-Rawi, was made Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, and certainly charged with the responsibility to bring about this change.

This local govern­ment reform will empower the various communities, creating employment among our youths. This reform is dearly needed.

It’s the right time, the right minister. It’s going to happen.

Alvin Reeves

Marabella

Circling around life

These are dispiriting times. A gloomy pallor shrouds every­thing so relentlessly that it is ­impossible to not succumb, even if intermittently.

News comes, of deaths and illnesses at personal proximity; of a barbarous war that might appear distant but is not in the widespread gravity of its consequences.

Equality in education

I remember distinctly over ten years ago the Ministry of Education called teachers to a consultation on the introduction of same-sex schools, or was it a dream of converting all government schools to same-sex? What prompted it, I suspect, was that the all-girl schools were out-performing the all-boy schools.

Tackle this burning issue

There seems to be a common pastime among a lot of T&T citizens. Sunday morning, bright and early, they go into their backyards, or any nearby clearing, collect as much garbage as they could, and then light it on fire—to the detriment of all their neighbours downwind.

Caught in a perfect economic storm

CARICOM Heads meeting in Belize could not have been clearer about the “perfect storm” that is about to strike the Caribbean.

Speaking at a post-summit news conference, John Briceño and Mia Mottley, the Prime Ministers of Belize and Barbados, both stressed the importance of a unified response to the multiplicity of global economic challenges facing the region. The emphasis now, they suggested, must be on actions that result in self-reliance and resilience.

Ryan’s informed, unvarnished opinions

Although the late Prof Selwyn Ryan was best known for his political newspaper columns, it is his sociological books that reflect his true legacy and, most importantly, his informed and unvarnished opinions.

In the columns, he wrote in a more circumspect (and, I suspect, deliberately convoluted) manner, whereas in his books he was both more straightforward and more empirical.