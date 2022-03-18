Al-Rawi bringing hope

Having served as a councillor under the Ministry of Local Government and being aware of the bureaucracy that exists, local government reform legislation held out much for the delivery of goods and services that ought to be provided.
So, you could imagine my excitement and hope when our MP for San Fernando West, the Honourable Faris Al-Rawi, was made Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, and certainly charged with the responsibility to bring about this change.
This local government reform will empower the various communities, creating employment among our youths. This reform is dearly needed.
It’s the right time, the right minister. It’s going to happen.
Alvin Reeves
Marabella