All about APT James

IT can never be said AV Rampersad does not do his homework.
In fact I enjoy helping others with their homework.
Our PM encouraged the nation to do some research about one APT James.
Here are my findings:
• APT James was born in Black
Rock Tobago in the year 1908.
• He was a T&T politician.
• He was elected to the Legisla-
tive Council in 1946.
• He served until 1961 when he
was defeated by Arthur NR
Robinson.
• He departed this life on Jan-
uary 7, 1962.
• He lends his name to the
country’s newest ferry.
Trinidad and Tobago let the sea set us free.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town