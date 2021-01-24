All about APT James

IT can never be said AV Rampersad does not do his homework.

In fact I enjoy helping others with their homework.

Our PM encouraged the nation to do some research about one APT James.

Here are my findings:

• APT James was born in Black

Rock Tobago in the year 1908.

• He was a T&T politician.

• He was elected to the Legisla-

tive Council in 1946.

• He served until 1961 when he

was defeated by Arthur NR

Robinson.

• He departed this life on Jan-

uary 7, 1962.

• He lends his name to the

country’s newest ferry.

Trinidad and Tobago let the sea set us free.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

