All about service to T&T

ATTENTION Drs Parasram, Hinds, Abdool-Richards and Trotman.
Allow me, on behalf of a very grateful nation, to thank you for your service to this country. I have no doubt that the past 18 months or so have taken a toll on you, your families and the teams which have been entrusted to your care. Our systems usually shield our public servants from the full glare of the media, and for better or worse, rightly or wrongly, the “blows” usually descend on the minister.
While we have never met, I feel as though I have come to know each of you. I have seen Dr Parasram’s hair begin to change colour ever so slightly; Dr Abdool-Richards has grown tremendously in her delivery and confidence before the microphone; Dr Hinds has become more adept at presenting his slides in bite-sized pieces so persons like me can better grasp their import, and Dr Trotman’s smile, though fading at times, restores hope that we will make it out of this crisis.
To listen to you being publicly harangued and shamed by no less a person that the former prime minister has left a bitter taste in my mouth, and I am certain, in the mouths of many citizens.
The tragedy is that the goodly lady knows that, as public servants, you cannot respond to her directly. I know you would first have to value her opinion before it could have any impact on you, but on behalf of the rest of the country, I offer you an unreserved apology. You do not deserve this. I expect that publicly you will brush it off as par for the course, but privately it must rankle, it must hurt, especially as it has come from someone whose solutions to the crisis involved building a dome, and enjoying copious amounts of sunshine, puncheon and lime.
In a very real sense, your presence at the daily press conferences, your sober and at times sombre presentations, your exhortations about the three Ws, have proven to be the antibodies to the virus of indifference and a huge factor in the heightened degree of vaccine acceptance across the country.
I humbly suggest that it is through you, tens of thousands have come around to accepting not only the efficacy of the vaccines, but the propriety of being vaccinated.
Your service to country reminds us that our lives are a precious gift and we grow by giving ourselves: not preserving ourselves but losing ourselves in service. What a sign of contradiction to the individualism and self-obsession and lack of solidarity that so dominate the thinking of some amongst us.
The Opposition Leader’s recent reference to the dark imagery of something like the 1990 attempted coup as the possible result of the Government’s current handling of the coronavirus should be evidence enough of her further drift away from the reality of the day and her unworthiness for future high public office.
It is a slap in the face for all right-thinking people who endured six days of calamitous uncertainty and watched as 24 citizens lost their lives in the process. The dog whistle is loud and clear.
Today, I ask you to remain steadfast in your service to country. As best as possible I ask you to, if not completely ignore rantings of our Opposition Leader, compartmentalise them in such a way that you can continue to do your work, to provide service to your fellow countrymen, and be of service to your God.
Stevenson Estrado
