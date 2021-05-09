All about the collective

AN oft-forgotten definition of sadism found in any dictionary is “the getting of pleasure from inflicting physical or psychological pain on another or others”.

Irresponsible behaviour is not only about disregarding pandemic guidelines but also the seeming “sickness” of some who derive morbid pleasure from the unfortunate affliction of others, whether through contracting the Covid-19 virus or having friends and family die from it. Individually or organisationally, such unwelcome attitudes affect all.

Undoubtedly, the Government and health authorities have made mistakes in management of the pandemic but will continuous criticisms of their purported ineptness address the problem? Why is there so much dependence on the Government and not on assisting them? Regardless of which political philosophy one subscribes to, everyone is at risk of contracting the virus, so it behoves all to work together to defeat this unwelcome guest. What efforts have been made to deal with the pandemic that the purported arrogance of the Government has condemned?

How many diehards of either of the main political parties believe that their party has the answers or is doing a great job at arresting the pandemic, oblivious to the fact that all are in danger of being afflicted with the virus, variant or not? Already some research is finding that the existing vaccines may not be effective against variants. How many have written or communicated to their members of Parliament with suggestions? How many have “reached across the aisle” to encourage others to behave more responsibly?

Regrettably. it seems that the Government continues to display arrogance and disdain for tangible suggestions and believes that lockdowns will remedy the situation, totally oblivious to the fact that life after the restrictions will continue. What systems has it put in place to address irresponsible behaviour so that when the current restrictions are relaxed, there will not be a recurrence as is occurring now, this being the second lockdown? How much thought has been given to businesses that are closed or in danger of closure? How is the economy expected to revive with so many unemployed? What happens when borrowing is no longer an option? How myopic is this Government, as well as the Opposition parties, to not engage in fruitful economic discussions to put T&T on a growth path after the pandemic is under control?

Myriad commentators have made suggestions regarding sustainability of the economy but how many have the Government accepted and are implementing or are they all to be discarded? Unfortunately, this Government seems to believe that it has all the answers and all non-governmental decisions are null and void! When will it wake up to the understanding that a collective effort is required?

Instead of just criticising the Government for its purported inefficiency, the Opposition must stop repeating its tiresome refrain of the “Government didn’t do this or should do this” and demonstrate in a truly substantial manner that it has valuable suggestions, plans and that it will work with others to benefit T&T. As it stands now, the Opposition has no value-added contribution to make to the life of Trinbagonians.

The Police Service must stop commenting on irresponsible behaviours and bring to book those who display such deleterious attitudes. The Opposition needs to re-examine its image and think about the betterment of T&T. Sadly, it has a very mistaken belief that it is an alternative government but its actions seem most contrary to this claim. The Government needs to get off its high horse of seemingly unadulterated arrogance and actively listen to others.

The psychologists and others of similar ilk must stop criticising actions of other professionals and prescribe tangible restorative solutions, either as a group or working more assiduously with the Government and its various agencies to address irresponsible behaviours. Unless serious consideration is given to implementable suggestions, the lockdown measures will keep the existing statistics down but what will happen to T&T?

Harjoon Heeralal

Carapichaima

