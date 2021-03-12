I can certainly identify with the sentiments of the writer who wrote about the “don’t care attitude at SFGH casualty department” in one of the daily newspapers. However, this one took place at the Eric Williams Medical Complex (EWMC) in Mt Hope.
I want to make it clear that the problem was not with any of the medical staff (doctors, nurses and orderlies included) but with the security personnel stationed at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The attitude and approach of the medical staff was impeccable and very professional, to say the least. Hats off to them.
The incident occurred at about 2.30 p.m. on Monday of the same week as that of the San Fernando incident. Accompanying a family of two to visit a loved one and take some much needed medications there, we met a female security guard sitting behind a desk at the entrance of the ICU. Her first words were, “All ah allyuh cyah go in dey.” No greeting like “Good afternoon” or “What can I do for you?” but a very crude and offensive retort, as if to say, “This is my domain and I don’t want anyone coming here.” At the same time she was quick to usher us out of the floor with another crass retort, “Only one person allowed to see the sick and the rest of you all go and wait downstairs.” It was very rude, offensive and unprofessional.
At that point, a very kind nurse walked out of the ward and on hearing the commotion informed us that one of the family members could go in as soon as things are ready and the others can wait in the “Family Room”. I was not aware that there was such a room but on seeing it, I was further offended to see that it was a small room with about six chairs and there was no one else there. There were only three of us, so Covid-19 protocols could not have been the excuse for the rude retorts from the security personnel. At that point, several medical personnel walked past and every one of them greeted us with a pleasant smile and a cordial greeting.
So, Minister of Health, while your medical staff is working very hard to change the image of the medical services offered to the public, EWMSC is well on the way (quite unlike SFGH) but you need to pay more attention to all aspects of the service offered. Who meets with the public first and who can create that vital first impression? The administration of public health service needs to screen the security companies with a fine-tooth comb before hiring them. Mr Deyalsingh, the ball is in your court.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas