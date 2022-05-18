At his news conference last week Thursday, Dr Keith Rowley tried to deflect hard from the Special Branch report on Minister Foster Cummings.
Rowley’s deflections included harassing the Leader of Opposition with the most distasteful public remarks about her intimate nightwear, to try to humiliate and intimidate her with irrelevant sexual references.
This is not the first time this has happened. And it is not the first time that the multitude of women’s groups in society have remained eerily silent. Mrs Persad-Bissessar has shattered so many glass ceilings for all the women of Trinidad and Tobago—first woman attorney general, first woman leader of a parliamentary party, first woman prime minister, first woman to chair the Commonwealth as a sitting head of government. A woman who has achieved so many historical breakthroughs by herself certainly has the strength to rise above this continuous sexist verbal abuse by our tasteless prime minister.
It is disgraceful, however, that our normally vocal women’s advocacy groups enable Keith Rowley’s sexism through their silence.
Another attempt at deflection has been Keith Rowley’s claim that the UNC “make as many allegations as they want against the Prime Minister and any number of ministers, and create this callaloo of corruption... (to suggest) ‘all ah we tief’”.
Keith Rowley should well remember that “All Ah We Tief” is a PNM slogan, which they created and own—lock, stock and barrel. It was Desmond Cartey, MP for Laventille and Minister of Housing and Resettlement, who coined the phrase “all ah we tief” during the 1986 election campaign. At the time, he responded to a heckler at a public meeting in his constituency, “Who ent tief in Trinidad? All ah we tief!”
That was the PNM response when they were finally being held to account for their three decades of corruption from 1956 to 1986. However, that is not true at all. We must never forget the PNM’s long history of corruption.
From Independence and even in colonial times, the PNM has been involved in scandal after scandal. There was the gas station racket, the procurement of BWIA aircraft, Lock Joint in Port of Spain, Point Lisas contracts, Trinidad Tesoro, the Caroni Racetrack, the EC-0 scheme, the Hall of Justice, the Mount Hope Complex, the Twin Towers Financial Complex, the DC9 scandal, Severn Trent, Calder Hart and the PoS Waterfront, the Prophetess Pena, and of course the famous case of O’Halloran.
Things reached to such an extreme extent that The Wall Street Journal of March 12, 1987, published US court testimony which implicated former prime minister Chambers in a back-room deal with the American Tesoro oil company, involving Chambers with a blonde prostitute.
This PNM corruption continues right up until today.
Ministers have recused themselves 210 times from Cabinet meetings because they or their families have conflicts of interest in the award of government contracts. This has never occurred before in our country’s history.
There is a pattern in Keith Rowley’s Cabinet, which is horrifying when all put together.
The children of the fired attorney general have been under investigation for the use of firearms, and there has been a curious death of a soldier who was a witness in the matter. At the same time, the former attorney general has questions to answer to the Integrity Commission regarding his sale of his Porsche, and to the police regarding his alleged role in facilitating the breach of Covid regulations by a Government minister’s son. Minister Camille Robinson-Regis is also under police probe for the withdrawal of $143,800 cash from Republic Bank Ltd.
In addition, while serving as a minister and deputy political leader of the PNM, Marlene McDonald was charged with conspiracy to defraud the State, misbehaving in public office and money laundering. She is currently in the process of being tried.
As prime minister, Rowley has undermined the Constitution itself by causing the illegal withdrawal of the merit list for selection of the commissioner of police, collapsing the Police Service Commission, and bringing the Office of the President into it.
So, Keith Rowley needs to spare the country from his ludicrous idea that the PNM represents any sort of morality in public affairs. Their entire history has been the opposite.
Rowley cannot put “All Ah We Tief” on to the UNC. That applies purely to the PNM, which created, patented and owns that phrase.