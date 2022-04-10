All and sundry must feel the pinch

As far as the economy goes, the chickens of procrastination and expediency are coming home to roost in a nest of thorns.

In outlining his case for increasing fuel prices, Finance Minister Colm Imbert painted his stewardship as one with the courage to do the right thing, unlike the predecessor administration which had committed the “travesty” of propping up the fuel subsidy to the extent of $16 billion over three years for fear of public criticism.