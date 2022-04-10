All and sundry must feel the pinch

This PNM Government is obsessed with tormenting motorists and vehicle owners. It’s not that we have to pay a plethora of nuisance taxes (purchase taxes and excise duties, six per cent Insurance Tax, Road Improvement tax with no improvement), we also have mountainous repair bills for bad roads. The joke of the day on this one is that the new Minister of Local Government is establishing online reporting of bad roads and poor infrastructure - LOL, I tell you.
But, here we are again and gasoline goes up courtesy the Minister of Finance, for the umpteenth time and this time, it’s in response to rising oil prices. If you were expecting a riot, then that may just be in letters to the Editor, until public servants (nurses and doctors will get a back pay of applause and biscuits) get hit with the zero per cent increase the Government is proposing from 2013 to present as part of their “negotiations”.
Now, I call out the Honourable Minister for crocodile tears. As is his usual political countenance, he bemoans the projected $2.4 billion subsidy which looms, given the current oil price of US$100 per barrel. He says nothing about the failure to implement the system of allowing market forces to determine gas prices, which , like so many other initiatives which were supposed to bring equitable sharing of the tax burden, but instead - fell apart.
He says nothing about the current subsidy on travel to Tobago, particularly on the inter-island ferry. Like gasoline fuelled travel, this is for vacation and essential business. Both the well to do and the working class use it. The truly poor stay home or go to Sea Lots and Carenage. As a matter of fact, this inter island travel attracts no less than three subsidies. The actual travel of $300 by air and the $50 one way are heavily subsidised and older persons are free on both land and sea. In addition, the diesel the boats use is also subsidised.
It was my observation only recently when I travelled, that the boat was packed to capacity. People on the deck ate and drank heavily as though this was still the land of milk and honey and wailed and danced to Blaxx and surfed the net. In the cargo area, it was like a showroom of new vehicles from Range Rovers and Jeep Gladiators to Hilux and Sorentos, each packed with goods and supplies. So clearly, none of the people going across were feeling any kind of pinch. They were out for a good time, all of the price of $50.
So, just like the nation is now forced to pay higher gas, food and pharmaceuticals and hardware for a roof over your head, it’s time that the nation be called upon to contribute a fairer share to the travel to Tobago. Don’t riot: just as we accept that this Government has killed the golden goose of Petrotrin, and we are now beggars for gas on the international market, we must stand the consequence and it must be all round. It can’t be motorists only... or Trindadians only, or only the working class.
Tobago purged itself in the last elections and left Trinidad to wallow in the cesspit of its own buyer’s regret for the last seven years so there will be no love lost — heck.. it costs $150 per person to go to the Nylon Pool, so what’s the big deal? Instead of killing the motor car industry, I call on the Minister to show true balance and equity and reduce the subsidy on inter-island travel, just as he is doing with gas.
Linda Capildeo
St James